Galecto, Inc. Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - December 16, 2025

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (the “Company” or “Galecto”) (Nasdaq: GLTO) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors approved the grant of non-qualified stock options to purchase 312,535 shares of the Company’s common stock to one new employee (the “Inducement Grant”) on December 15, 2025 (the “Grant Date”). The Inducement Grant has been granted pursuant to the Company’s 2022 Inducement Plan, as amended from time to time. The Inducement Grant was granted as an inducement material to this individual entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Inducement Grant has an exercise price per share equal to $32.00 and will vest (i) with respect to 25% on the first anniversary of the Grant Date and (ii) thereafter, with respect to an additional 1/48th on each monthly anniversary of the Grant Date following the first anniversary of the Grant Date, subject to the employee’s continued employment with the Company through the applicable vesting dates.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics to transform treatment of a broad spectrum of hematological cancers. Galecto’s pipeline includes a highly differentiated mutant calreticulin (mut-CALR)-driven myeloproliferative neoplasm portfolio targeting essential thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis. The Company expects to submit an IND or equivalent filing for lead asset, DMR-001, a potentially best-in-class, subcutaneously administered monoclonal antibody targeting mutCALR, in mid-2026. Galecto’s pipeline also includes GB3226, a first-in-class preclinical dual inhibitor of ENL-YEATS and FLT3 for the treatment of multiple genetic subsets of AML. For regular updates about Galecto, visit www.galecto.com.

