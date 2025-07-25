Gain Therapeutics to Present at BTIG Annual Virtual Biotechnology Conference

BETHESDA, Md., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of the next-generation of allosteric small molecule therapies, today announced that the Company’s management team will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one meetings at BTIG’s Annual Virtual Biotechnology Conference, being held Tuesday, July 29th through Wednesday, July 30th.

Fireside Presentation Details

Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Time: 3:20pm ET

Registered attendees can request one-on-one meetings with Gain management via your BTIG banking representative.

If you are unable to attend the conference and would like to schedule a meeting with Gain management, please contact ir@gaintherapeutics.com.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of next generation allosteric therapies. Gain’s lead drug candidate, GT-02287 is currently being evaluated for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease with or without a GBA1 mutation in a Phase 1b clinical trial. GT-02287 has further potential in Gaucher’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, and Alzheimer’s disease. Gain has multiple undisclosed preclinical assets targeting lysosomal storage disorders, metabolic diseases, and solid tumors.

Gain’s unique approach enables the discovery of novel, allosteric small molecule modulators that can restore or disrupt protein function. Deploying its highly advanced Magellan™ platform, Gain is accelerating drug discovery and unlocking novel disease-modifying treatments for untreatable or difficult-to-treat disorders including neurodegenerative diseases, rare genetic disorders and oncology.

