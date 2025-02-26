FuturHealth Releases New Efficacy Data Demonstrating Enhanced Weight Loss Outcomes & Announces Independent Certification with Valisure

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FuturHealth , a leading provider of personalized weight-loss solutions, today released compelling new efficacy data from a large-scale retrospective study conducted in partnership with InCSD . The study, “A Retrospective Study to Evaluate the Effectiveness of FuturHealth Program Alone or in Combination with GLP-1 Treatment in Weight Management in Participants ≥ 18 Years Old,” which evaluated 33,740 patients, demonstrates that combining the FuturHealth Program with GLP-1 treatments—specifically Semaglutide and Tirzepatide—significantly enhances weight loss outcomes compared to medication alone. The company also announced a strategic partnership with Valisure , a technology company providing independent quality assurance through chemical analysis, to help ensure the highest quality and safety standards for compounded GLP-1 medications1.

The study provides strong evidence that FuturHealth’s approach amplifies the benefits of GLP-1 medications, including:

58.5% more body weight change for compounded Semaglutide patients on the FH Program for 6 months versus medication alone.

18.3% more body weight change for compounded Tirzepatide patients on the FH Program for 6 months versus medication alone.

FH Tirzepatide users: Lose on average 13% of their starting body weight over 6 months. Lose on average 30 lbs. over 6 months. Reduce BMI by an average of 4.76 kg/m² over 6 months.

FH Semaglutide users: Lose on average 12% of their starting body weight over 6 months. Lose on average 25 lbs. over 6 months. Reduce BMI by an average of 4.1 kg/m² over 6 months.



“At FuturHealth, we believe that successful weight management isn’t just about medication—it’s about creating a comprehensive, sustainable approach to health,” said Luke Mahoney, CEO of FuturHealth. “This data reinforces what we’ve known all along: when you combine the right treatment with the right support system, you unlock far greater results. Our partnership with Valisure further strengthens our promise to deliver not only the most effective solutions but also the safest, highest-quality medications available.”

Setting a new standard for medication quality and safety, FuturHealth is announcing a partnership with Valisure, an independent laboratory that critically analyzes medication quality. Valisure has a unique track record of consumer protection through impactful studies identifying previously unknown carcinogenic contamination in billions of dollars of products worldwide. Through this collaboration, compounded Semaglutide and other medications undergo rigorous testing to check for impurities, carcinogens, and dosage accuracy. FuturHealth also works closely with pharmacy providers to ensure a steady supply of Valisure-certified medications at competitive prices. With this partnership, users can have increased confidence that their medications meet the highest quality and safety standards.

“We’re excited to be working with FuturHealth to add much-needed independent quality assurance to a rapidly expanding sector of healthcare that appears to show meaningful benefits to patients,” said David Light, Co-Founder and President of Valisure. “At Valisure, we share FuturHealth’s commitment to patient well-being with our pioneering efforts to add independent chemical testing into the complex pharmaceutical supply chain. Building upon our years of experience working with large health systems, we’re proud to engage with FuturHealth on a new independent testing and certification program on compounded GLP-1 treatments, elevating trust and quality assurance in weight management.”

“This study is a comprehensive analysis of real-world data on integrated weight management,” said Dr. Michael Snyder, Medical Director of the Bariatric Surgery Center at Rose Medical Center and obesity specialist at FuturHealth. “By examining outcomes across a large patient population, we’ve measured the clear benefits of combining GLP-1 treatments with structured nutrition and lifestyle interventions. This data-driven approach helps identify the most effective strategies for long-term success.”

To read the published study, visit https://fh.co/effectiveness-futurhealth-program-in-combination-with-glp-1-treatment-in-weight-management.pdf . For more information about FuturHealth’s innovative approach, visit www.fh.co

About FuturHealth:

FuturHealth is your partner in weight loss, providing personalized guidance designed to work with your everyday life. Together with a team of doctors, dieticians, and weight-loss experts, we combine scientifically-proven medications with clinically-crafted, expertly-curated meals for quick, easy, effective, and affordable wins. Founded with a mission to create a holistic and personalized alternative to traditional, one-size-fits-all weight-loss solutions, we meet each person where they are on their unique journey, empowering them to confidently take control of their well-being at every step of the way. With a network of 6,000 providers across 48 states, FuturHealth has transformed the lives of over 1.5 million patients and counting. In under a year, it has achieved an extraordinary 980% growth in active patients and facilitated over 6 billion online interactions.

About Valisure:

Valisure is a pioneering technology company at the forefront of addressing a substantial gap in the healthcare supply chain through independent quality assurance. Our mission is to revolutionize the broken supply chain by providing a critically missing element: transparency to quality and independent certification through chemical analysis. At a time when transparency and reliability have never been more important, Valisure addresses a significant unmet need to increase supply chain resilience and improve trust for all stakeholders—from manufacturers to patients. To learn more about how Valisure is improving medication quality assurance, visit www.valisure.com .

1 Individual results may vary based on starting weight and program adherence including but not limited to diet and exercise. Average reduction as analyzed by InCSD in “A Retrospective Study to Evaluate the Effectiveness of FuturHealth Program Alone or in Combination with GLP-1 Treatment in Weight Management in Participants ≥ 18 Years Old.”

