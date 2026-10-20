Full-Life Technologies Reports First-in-Human Imaging Data for c-MET-Targeting Theranostic Ligand FL-261 Showing Robust Tumor Uptake, High Lesion Contrast and No Tracer-Related Serious Adverse Events in Patients with NSCLC

Data featured as a Top Rated Oral Presentation at the 39 th Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine

Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine First-in-human imaging performed in 10 patients with non-small cell lung cancer showed no tracer-related serious adverse events, high lesion contrast and tumor uptake that rose with c-MET expression, demonstrating high theranostic potential

Global regulatory clearances support advancing [225Ac]Ac-FL-261 into Phase 1 clinical trials

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-Life Technologies ("Full-Life", the "Company"), a privately held, fully integrated, clinical-stage global radiopharmaceutical company, today announced first-in-human imaging data for [111In]In-FL-261, its c-MET-targeted theranostic radionuclide drug conjugate ("RDC") program, in a Top Rated Oral Presentation at the 39th Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine ("EANM"), which is being held October 17 to 21, 2026, in Vienna, Austria.

The presented data from patients with non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC") demonstrated high lesion contrast, no tracer-related serious adverse events and support the continued evaluation of [225Ac]Ac-FL-261 in clinical trials. Full-Life is also presenting an E-Poster, highlighting preclinical data in which [225Ac]Ac-FL-261 produced marked tumor regression in tumor cell-derived and patient-derived xenograft models with varying levels of c-MET expression.

"We are excited to share, for the first time, clinical imaging data showing FL-261's potential for patients with c-MET-expressing NSCLC," said Debora Barton, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Full-Life Technologies. "These data demonstrate compelling FL-261 uptake in lesions with high contrast, no tracer-related serious adverse events and uptake that rose with c-MET expression in the patients studied, with favorable tumor to normal tissue ratios. Together with the recent regulatory clearances, the data provide strong support to advance [225Ac]Ac-FL-261 into the SumMET Phase 1 trial."

"c-MET is an oncogenic driver and a mediator of resistance to treatment in lung cancer, which makes it a meaningful target for precision therapy," said Prof. Xiaoli Lan, Department of Nuclear Medicine, Union Hospital, Tongji Medical College. "Being able to see c-MET expression across the whole body, noninvasively in this first cohort, is an encouraging step toward matching radioligand therapy to the patients who can benefit."

In September 2026, Full-Life announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had cleared the Investigational New Drug application for [225Ac]Ac-FL-261 and that the program had also received regulatory clearances in Australia and China. Together, the clearances allow the Phase 1 SumMET trial (NCT07873450) of [²²⁵Ac]Ac-FL-261 to proceed at sites in these countries for patients with non-squamous NSCLC that expresses c-MET.

First-in-human imaging data (Top Rated Oral Presentation, OP-442)

The Top Rated Oral Presentation reports results from a prospective clinical trial of [111In]In-FL-261 in 10 patients with histologically confirmed NSCLC, designed to evaluate safety, biodistribution and diagnostic performance. Patients underwent SPECT/CT imaging 4, 24 and 72 hours after injection, and had a baseline [18F]FDG PET/CT for comparison.

Mean patient age was 65.3 years (range 59 to 71), and nine of 10 patients were male. Histology was adenocarcinoma in five patients, squamous cell carcinoma in four and NSCLC not otherwise specified in one. One patient had MET exon 14 skipping and two had no MET alteration detected, and seven were not tested.

Key findings

c-MET-specific lesion uptake : Tumor SUVmax at 4, 24, and 72 hours was 13.8, 25.7 and 43.2 respectively for a patient with high c-MET immunohistochemistry (IHC) score and 12.7, 22.9 and 20.7 respectively for a patient with moderate IHC score. The ratio of tumor SUVmax versus kidney and bone marrow SUVmean was in the range of 2.8-20.3 and 17.4-72.4 respectively for these two patients at all acquired time points.

: Tumor SUVmax at 4, 24, and 72 hours was 13.8, 25.7 and 43.2 respectively for a patient with high c-MET immunohistochemistry (IHC) score and 12.7, 22.9 and 20.7 respectively for a patient with moderate IHC score. The ratio of tumor SUVmax versus kidney and bone marrow SUVmean was in the range of 2.8-20.3 and 17.4-72.4 respectively for these two patients at all acquired time points. Potential of c-MET diagnostic: Across six patients with available c-MET IHC scores, [ 111 In]In-FL-261 uptake in the lesions showed a positive trend with c-MET expression (Spearman rho 0.82, P = 0.034), whereas [ 18 F]FDG uptake did not (rho -0.13, P = 0.80).

Across six patients with available c-MET IHC scores, [ In]In-FL-261 uptake in the lesions showed a positive trend with c-MET expression (Spearman rho 0.82, P = 0.034), whereas [ F]FDG uptake did not (rho -0.13, P = 0.80). Normal organ biodistribution: The uptake of the tracer in normal organs was generally low and all with rapid washout. The organs with highest uptake were liver, spleen and kidneys.

The uptake of the tracer in normal organs was generally low and all with rapid washout. The organs with highest uptake were liver, spleen and kidneys. Safety: [111In]In-FL-261 was well tolerated in all patients, with no tracer-related serious adverse events.

Preclinical data (E-Poster #0035)

Full-Life is also presenting E-Poster #0035 "Development of FL-261 as a theranostic RDC vector for the diagnosis and treatment of c-MET positive cancers" at EANM.

The E-Poster describes the discovery and preclinical characterization of FL-261. [111In]In-FL-261 showed potent, c-MET-specific binding and rapid internalization in c-MET-overexpressing cells and in tumor-bearing mice. Tumor uptake exceeded that of normal organs and was nearly completely blocked by unlabeled FL-261. [225Ac]Ac-FL-261 produced marked tumor regression in xenograft models with varying levels of c-MET expression, including a model derived from a patient previously treated with a c-MET-targeted antibody-drug conjugate, with no notable changes in body weight.

Presentation details

Top Rated Oral Presentation

Title: First-in-human translation of the c-MET-targeting theranostic ligand FL-261 for imaging in NSCLC

Number: OP-442

Session: Clinical Oncology Track - Lung (Session 1006)

Date and time: Monday, October 19, 2026, 16:10 - 16:20

Location: Hall C

E-Poster

Title: Development of FL-261 as a theranostic RDC vector for the diagnosis and treatment of c-MET positive cancers

Number: #0035

Session: EP-03

Dates: October 17 - 21, 2026

About [225Ac]Ac-FL-261

[225Ac]Ac-FL-261 is Full-Life's first-in-class c-MET-targeted alpha radioconjugate for multiple solid tumor indications. It is designed to selectively bind c-MET-expressing tumor cells and deliver alpha-particle radiation directly to tumor lesions while sparing key normal tissues. It is currently being studied in Phase 1 trials in the U.S., Australia and China in patients with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). [225Ac]Ac-FL-261 is one of the various radiopharmaceutical assets discovered utilizing Full-Life's proprietary UniRDC™ discovery platform.

About Full-Life Technologies

Full-Life Technologies ("Full-Life") is a privately held, fully integrated, clinical-stage actinium-based global radiopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation targeted radioconjugate for patients. Full-Life has three clinical-stage programs: [225Ac]Ac-FL-020, a PSMA-targeted alpha radioconjugate currently being evaluated in a global Phase 1 trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); [225Ac]Ac-FL-261, a potentially first-in-class c-MET-targeted alpha radioconjugate being developed for multiple solid tumor indications, with an initial focus on non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (nsNSCLC); and an NTSR1-targeted small-molecule radioconjugate currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial under a collaboration with a strategic partner. The Company has fully integrated capabilities spanning drug discovery, clinical development, actinium-225 (Ac-225) production, and manufacturing, and has completed the construction of a state-of-the-art GMP-compliant Ac-225 manufacturing and radiolabeling facility in Belgium.

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