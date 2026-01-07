SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Fulcrum Therapeutics to Participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 7, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.® (Fulcrum) (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to improve the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that company management will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible HERE or by visiting the "Events and Presentations" section of Fulcrum Therapeutics’ website at https://ir.fulcrumtx.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on Fulcrum Therapeutics’ website for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to improve the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s lead clinical program is pociredir, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin (HbF) for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD). Fulcrum uses proprietary technology to identify drug targets that can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. For more information, visit www.fulcrumtx.com and follow us on X (@FulcrumTx) and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com
617-283-2856


Massachusetts Events
Fulcrum Therapeutics
