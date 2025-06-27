FUJIFILM VisualSonics Launches the Vevo F2 LAZR-X20 Photoacoustic Imaging Platform for Preclinical Ultrasound

The world’s first ultra-high to low frequency ultrasound system is designed to enhance research efforts across multiple applications, including oncology, cardiovascular, neurobiology and molecular biology

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc., a world leader in ultra-high frequency ultrasound and photoacoustic imaging systems, today announced the availability of the multi-modal Vevo F2 LAZR-X20 Photoacoustic Imaging Platform. The system features high-powered, intelligent laser technology for advanced tissue characterization with high anatomical accuracy for preclinical animal models.

“For more than two decades, FUJIFILM VisualSonics has been delivering ultra-high frequency ultrasound and photoacoustic imaging solutions to the scientific research community,” said Greg Nesbitt, vice president, global high frequency, FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc. “As a leader in the space, we saw an opportunity to expand the scope of questions that can be answered using photoacoustics. The Vevo LAZR-X20 underscores our commitment to constantly innovating and bringing more applications and capabilities to a broader set of research domains.”

The advanced laser technology in the Vevo F2 LAZR-X20 provides enhanced imaging depth and high-resolution in real time, allowing researchers to visualize and measure various tissue types and contrast agents. Leveraging a unique wavelength range of 660-1320 nm, the system unlocks advanced tissue characterization capabilities that were beyond reach with our previous-generation technologies. Tissue chromophores like lipids and collagen, which exhibit unique absorption profiles within this range, can be detected non-invasively. This enables researchers to visualize tumor microenvironments and opens the potential for quantifying therapeutic efficiency. This paves the way for possible deeper insights and more impactful discoveries.

“This cutting-edge product represents a significant advancement in our portfolio, seamlessly integrating photoacoustics with ultrasound imaging into a single platform,” said Andrew Needles, director, product innovation, FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc. “The new system provides excellent image quality and an expanded spectral range, providing researchers with comprehensive data for their imaging studies. We believe this breakthrough technology will not only enhance current research capabilities but also has the potential to unlock new applications, particularly in the fields of oncology and neurobiology.”

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM VisualSonics, Inc., is a global leader in real time, in vivo, ultra-high frequency ultrasound and photoacoustic imaging systems. With headquarters in Toronto, Canada and offices around the world, FUJIFILM VisualSonics is represented globally across an integrated sales network. FUJIFILM VisualSonics is recognized worldwide for providing cutting edge imaging technologies for the advancement of preclinical research, particularly in cardiovascular, oncology, neurobiology and developmental biology areas. With the expansion of the product portfolio to include a new preclinical product, FUJIFILM VisualSonics now broadens their range of imaging technologies across the preclinical market. FUJIFILM VisualSonics is a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. and a part of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. For more information, please go to: www.visualsonics.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

