Fujifilm to Highlight Cutting-Edge Imaging Innovations at RSNA 2025

New diagnostic imaging solutions to increase operational efficiencies and optimize patient care

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leader in diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions, will highlight its latest diagnostic imaging innovations in booth #3300 in South Hall at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2025 annual meeting, held November 30 to December 3 at McCormick Place in Chicago. These new imaging advances are built for today’s demanding clinical environments, delivering intelligent mobile bedside imaging, unique Deep Learning MRI applications, high resolution surgical guidance and fully automated radiographic room efficiency.

“Fujifilm’s mission is to deliver imaging systems that not only meet the performance demands of the most challenging procedures, but also streamline workflows, reduce dose, and elevate the patient and clinician experience,” said Shawn Etheridge, executive director, modality solutions marketing, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “RSNA 2025 gives us the opportunity to engage directly with clinicians on how Fujifilm’s solutions are delivering on that promise.”

Among the new innovations to be demonstrated at the booth:

AI-powered MRI image quality and workflow enhancements: DLR Symmetry leverages deep learning reconstruction to optimize image quality while reducing scan times using partial Fourier techniques. Additionally, AutoPose with AI extends automatic slice selection to chest, cardiac, pelvis and lower extremities improving precision, accelerating workflow and promoting consistent, repeatable imaging across a broader range of exams.

FDR Go iQ Portable Digital Radiography System: Fujifilm’s latest intelligent DR portable built for busy radiology departments is equipped with an intuitive tube head touch display and convenient in-bin detector smart charging. An intelligent built-in 3D camera provides live positioning guidance and tube to bed angulation and auto sensing SID display. FDR Go iQ brings x-ray room image quality to bedside exams.

Persona C-HR Mobile Fluoroscopy C-Arm: 25 kW power, high-sensitivity detector, and 82 cm wide opening combines to deliver high-resolution imaging at low dose. Designed for demanding OR workflows, Persona C-HR offers 30 fps pulsed fluoroscopy, active cooling, dedicated surgeon’s console with high resolution 32”, 4k display and a secondary tech display and controls, for advanced vascular capabilities in a lightweight, surgeon-friendly design.

FDR Visionary Digital Radiography Suite: Fujifilm’s flagship, auto-positioning room now features a collimator-integrated camera for live visual positioning guidance and workflow acceleration. The system’s automation intelligence delivers impressive speed and repeatability for efficient, faster workflow and options for automated advanced applications including long length imaging at the chest stand and table, bone subtraction and tomosynthesis.

Attendees of RSNA 2025 will be able to talk directly with Fujifilm’s experts to learn how these technologies integrate into busy imaging departments, long-length imaging suites, OR environments, and portable/mobile use cases.

For more information about our presence at RSNA, click here, or follow us on LinkedIn and X for #RSNA25 updates throughout the event.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a comprehensive healthcare company that has an extensive range of technology and expertise in the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. Fujifilm’s innovative portfolio includes solutions spanning diagnostic imaging, enterprise imaging, endoscopic imaging, surgical imaging, and in-vitro diagnostics. The Non-Destructive Testing group delivers radiography solutions to ensure high accuracy inspection of transportation infrastructure, and assets within aerospace, and oil and gas industries.

The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information on healthcare offerings, please visit https://healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com, and for NDT portfolio, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/business/industrial-materials/non-destructive-testing.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen. For more information, please visit: https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en.

Marissa Confredo

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

marissa.confredo@fujifilm.com

914-343-4761