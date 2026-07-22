FUJIFILM Sonosite Expands Portfolio with the Launch of Sonosite iLOOK, a Dedicated Ultrasound Solution for Vascular Access

Compact system combines an easy-to-use interface with a wireless transducer designed to support efficient vascular access workflows

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc., a global leader in point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) solutions, today announced the launch of Sonosite iLOOK, a compact ultrasound solution designed specifically for vascular access. Sonosite iLOOK combines a purpose-built user interface, wireless transducer technology, and flexible mounting options in a streamlined solution intended to support vascular access procedures at the bedside

Developed specifically for vascular access workflows, Sonosite iLOOK features an uncluttered interface designed to help users quickly access the controls and imaging modes most relevant to the procedure. The system supports arterial, venous, and peripheral intravenous (PIV) examinations and includes B-mode (Brightness mode), CVD (Color Velocity Doppler), and CPD (Color Power Doppler) imaging modes to support confident clinical decision-making.

“Healthcare organizations are increasingly embracing ultrasound-guided vascular access which aims to enable improved consistency and support better procedural outcomes,” said Masaharu Fukumoto, President & CEO, FUJIFILM Sonosite. “With Sonosite iLOOK, we saw an opportunity to create a dedicated solution designed specifically for these critical workflows. The new solution complements our broader point-of-care ultrasound portfolio while giving vascular access teams a streamlined, easy-to-use system that they can rely on.”

"Since the launch of our original Sonosite iLOOK 25 system in 2003, FUJIFILM Sonosite has remained dedicated to offering specialized vascular access solutions within our product portfolio. In developing the new Sonosite iLOOK, we carefully considered the challenges faced by our customers today to ensure this solution effectively addresses their needs," said Dennis Giacomino, Chief Commercial Officer, FUJIFILM Sonosite.

Key features of Sonosite iLOOK include:

Purpose-built user interface designed specifically for vascular access workflows.

designed specifically for vascular access workflows. Wireless transducer design that provides greater freedom of movement around the bedside while reducing cable management.

that provides greater freedom of movement around the bedside while reducing cable management. Lightweight transducer weighing approximately 170 grams.

weighing approximately 170 grams. Flexible VESA-compatible mounting options that enable deployment across a variety of clinical environments.

that enable deployment across a variety of clinical environments. Integrated charging dock with visual status indicators designed to simplify charging and readiness monitoring.

Sonosite iLOOK is designed to complement existing point-of-care ultrasound resources by providing a dedicated solution for vascular access. This allows healthcare organizations to reserve other ultrasound systems for broader imaging applications while ensuring vascular access teams have consistent access to imaging tailored to their daily workflows.

As part of the broader Sonosite ecosystem, customers also gain access to educational resources through Sonosite Institute, including training materials focused on ultrasound-guided vascular access techniques and procedures to help clinicians build confidence and competency.

For more information about Sonosite iLOOK, visit sonosite.com/products/sonosite-ilook

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. is the innovator and world leader in bedside and point-of-care ultrasound, and an industry leader in ultra-high frequency micro-ultrasound technology. Headquartered near Seattle, the company is represented by a global distribution network in over 100 countries. Sonosite’s portable, compact systems are expanding the use of ultrasound across the clinical spectrum by cost-effectively bringing high-performance ultrasound to the point of patient care. For more information, please visit www.sonosite.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen. For more information, please visit: https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en.

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Megan Augustine

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

717.368.8318

megan.augustine@fujifilm.com