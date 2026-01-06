FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Now Officially FUJIFILM Biosciences

Rebrand announced in June as part of Fujifilm Life Sciences Group restructuring becomes official

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific becomes FUJIFILM Biosciences, providing a full spectrum of life sciences solutions built from a 55-year history as a cell culture pioneer.

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM Biosciences, a global leader in the innovation and manufacture of cell culture solutions for the life science market, today announced the Company has officially changed its legal name from FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., to FUJIFILM Biosciences Inc., effective January 1, 2026. The FUJIFILM Biosciences’ name builds upon the Company’s roots as a pioneer in the cell culture media industry that through a core focus on people, innovation, and quality now serves a much broader life science community and customers.

FUJIFILM Biosciences continues to be dedicated to its customers with a focus on empowering scientists and researchers at every stage of discovery, development, and commercialization. By offering a comprehensive portfolio of products and services in cell culture media, feeds, specialty chemicals and reagents, single-use technologies, and human-induced pluripotent stem cell capabilities, the Company supports and helps accelerate the development of life-changing treatments that can improve patient outcomes worldwide.

“All of us at FUJIFILM Biosciences take immense pride in being a people-focused company that empowers our colleagues to create an exceptional customer experience,” said Brandon Pence, president and chief operating officer, FUJIFILM Biosciences. “We utilize our 55-year legacy of deep industry knowledge to collaboratively develop innovative solutions and technologies that are supplied from our global network of manufacturing facilities. With this approach and our ongoing investments, we look ahead to a strong future with our employees, customers, and partners around the world.”

