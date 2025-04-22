FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies and Regeneron Sign a 10-Year U.S. Manufacturing Agreement Valued at Over $3 Billion

Agreement secures additional U.S. manufacturing capacity to help ensure patient access to medicine

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#stemcells--FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, a world-leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biologics, vaccines, and advanced therapies, today announced a 10-year manufacturing supply agreement, valued at over $3 billion, with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) to provide U.S.-based production of its industry-leading biologic medicines, which treat millions of patients worldwide.

Under the terms of the agreement, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies will provide US-based manufacturing for Regeneron over the 10-year period through current and planned expansions at its new large-scale biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina, when the site begins operations later this year (2025).

“This agreement with an industry-leading biologic medicines company demonstrates that FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is trusted by our partners to deliver through our technical expertise, talented team, and operational readiness,” said Toshihisa Iida, director, corporate vice president, general manager of Life Sciences Strategy Headquarters and Bio-CDMO Division, FUJIFILM Corporation, Japan. “FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies will be bringing additional capacity online in 2025, 2026 and beyond as it completes the current $7 billion of expansion projects underway in both Europe and United States.”

“We are delighted to be selected as the manufacturing supply partner for Regeneron, utilizing our new state-of-the-art facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina. The Holly Springs site is part of our kojoX™ interconnected manufacturing network, which provides a first-of-its-kind modular approach with standardized equipment, processes, and procedures across our sites around the globe to help ensure supply chain security and seamless tech transfers,” said Lars Petersen, president and chief executive officer, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies. “Partnering with Regeneron, a global leader in biotechnology and scientific innovation, is a true honor for us, as we bring together our exceptional teams and shared vision to make transformative medicine accessible to patients. We are honored that Regeneron has the trust and confidence in our team’s ability to help deliver capacity faster, ensuring continuity of supply for patients in need.”

“At Regeneron, we have the privilege of making some of the best and most innovative therapeutics in the industry, and we are acutely aware of Regeneron’s impact on people’s lives as we work to help treat or even cure devastating diseases,” said Daniel Van Plew, executive vice president and general manager, Industrial Operations and Product Supply at Regeneron. “We take our role seriously, and our decision to work with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies reflects our belief that they will meet our high standards and grow with us. We are excited about this unique relationship, and we are already working to bring capacity online at FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ biologics manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina.”

“As the U.S. is the largest market for biopharmaceuticals, FUJIFILM Corporation has made significant investments in the U.S. of about $4 billion in building world-class biopharmaceutical manufacturing sites, life sciences capabilities, and growing its technical talent,” added Iida. “Additionally, through our previously announced expansion efforts, we are pleased to share that we’ve already added 500 new positions as part of our overall goal of creating 1,400 new jobs in North Carolina by 2031.”

About FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation, is a world-leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biologics, vaccines and advanced therapies. With over 30 years of experience, the Company specializes in developing and manufacturing biopharmaceuticals using microbial, mammalian, and host/virus systems. With over 4,800 employees, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies operates a fully integrated, kojoX™ global network with major facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Denmark, with a planned new site in Holly Springs, North Carolina, USA. The Company's kojoX manufacturing network ensures supply chain agility for its customers through modular facilities and standardized processes for seamless scaling and technology transfers. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies offers comprehensive services, ranging from proprietary cell line development, to process and analytical development, and through to clinical and commercial manufacturing. For more information, go to: www.fujifilmdiosynth.com

About FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

FUJIFILM Corporation is a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations.

Fujifilm has 23 subsidiaries in the Americas spanning imaging/photography, graphics, life sciences, and semiconductor chemicals businesses with a cumulative revenue of approximately $4.3 billion and over 7,800 employees. Fujifilm primary growth area today is principally in life sciences and healthcare which it has invested over $4 billion in the U.S., and semiconductor materials, which it has invested over $1 billion in expansions and acquisitions.

For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com. For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

