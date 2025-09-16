FUJIFILM Biosciences Introduces BalanCD HEK293 Perfusion A Medium to Enable Gene Therapy Production

First commercially available cell culture solution for HEK293 cells and perfusion -– optimized for high cell density (HCD), intensified processes and perfusion cultures

Additional capabilities for continuous Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) and Lentivirus (LV) production for consistent quality, performance, and scalability

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM Biosciences, a global leader in the innovation and manufacture of cell culture solutions for the Life Science market, today announced the commercial launch of BalanCD HEK293 Perfusion A. Designed to expand and augment the company’s portfolio of gene therapy application solutions, BalanCD HEK293 Perfusion A uses suspension HEK293 cells and perfusion technology to provide reliable, efficient, and scalable production of viral vectors for development of gene therapies.

HEK293 cells are well established for gene therapy applications in upstream bioprocessing, offering reliable growth rates, high transfection success and expression of cellular factors needed for virus replication. BalanCD HEK293 Perfusion A further enables process optimization by maximizing cell growth, viability, and productivity, and supporting a wide range of applications including viral vector production, transient protein expression, and recombinant protein production.

This medium is designed for high density perfusion culture with demonstrated compatibility across a variety of cell retention devices giving it broad versatility across workflows, and is available in a variety of media package options for continuous processing and optimal performance. The BalanCD HEK293 Perfusion A medium is compatible with different types of transfection methods, and suited for both steady-state and intensified perfusion processes.

The new product harnesses the benefits of perfusion technology to enable a reduction in overall capital expenditures associated with AAV and LV production - key virus types for in vivo and in vitro gene transfer. Together, it can help maximize resources for consistency and scalability while providing clinical-quality, high-performing media that can support large-scale commercial batch sizes for advanced therapy development.

“FUJIFILM Biosciences is committed to helping our partners bring innovative new treatments and therapies to more patients than ever before. With BalanCD HEK293 Perfusion A medium, we have introduced a new way to advance gene therapies, building on a family of purposely-designed, high performing HEK293 products to provide more consistent, high-quality resources across the treatment spectrum,” said Erik Vaessen, Chief Business Officer, FUJIFILM Biosciences. “This innovative approach is another example on how we are customizing services, products, and systems to help all who bring therapeutics to more patients, as we continue to work on this mission together.”

For more information about FUJIFILM Biosciences’ BalanCD HEK293 Perfusion A medium and the entire BalanCD HEK293 product portfolio, please visit fujifilmbiosciences.fujifilm.com

Media Contact

Lily Jeffery

Phone: +44 (0)7891 477 378

Email: lily.jeffery@zymecommunications.com