From Injections to Innovation – Insulet to Present Results from a Multinational Randomized Trial of Direct Transition from Multiple Daily Injections to Omnipod® 5 in Adults and Children with Type 1 Diabetes

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, today announced the Company will present results from its multinational Randomized Controlled Trial to Demonstrate the Efficacy of Omnipod 5 Compared with Multiple Daily Injections for Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes (RADIANT). The results will be shared at the 18th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) taking place March 19 – 22, 2025 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and online.





The study assessed changes in HbA1c as well as time in target glucose range (TIR) for people aged 4 to 70 years living with type 1 diabetes in France, the U.K., and Belgium using Omnipod 5, compared with those using multiple daily injections (MDI) with a continuous glucose monitor (CGM). RADIANT is the first randomized controlled trial to assess the direct transition from MDI to an automated insulin delivery (AID) system in adults and children who were not previously achieving clinical targets for HbA1c with MDI. It is also the first randomized clinical trial to assess the safety and efficacy of an AID system paired with an Abbott FreeStyle Libre® 2 family sensor.

The RADIANT results will be discussed at an Insulet-sponsored symposium, “Transform Your Clinical Care with Omnipod 5: Revolutionizing Diabetes Management,” being held on Wednesday, March 19 from 2:40 p.m. – 4:10 p.m. CET in Hall E.

The symposium will be presented by:

Dr. Emma Wilmot, PhD, FRCP, Associate Professor, University of Nottingham, School of Medicine, Nottingham, U.K. – Omnipod 5 Delivers Transformative Glycemic Outcomes – Sharing the Latest Breaking Results

Dr. Chantal Mathieu, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine, Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium – How Omnipod 5 is Providing an Unparalleled User Experience

Dr. Brynn Marks, MD, MSHPEd, Director of Technology and Attending Physician, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Assistant Professor, CE Perelman School of Medicine of the University of Pennsylvania, U.S. – Accelerating AID for All – Reaching the Broadest Populations Effectively

Dr. Trang Ly, MBBS, FRACP, PhD, Insulet Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, will provide a Company update on future innovations at the symposium

Additionally, Dr. Wilmot will be conducting an oral presentation about RADIANT on Saturday, March 22, from 10:50 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. A total of 11 presentations and posters on the Omnipod 5 AID System and the Omnipod DASH® Insulin Management System will be presented at ATTD (all times CET):

Oral Presentations

Thursday, March 20

Oral Presentation SO031 (4:15 p.m. – 4:20 p.m., Station 04, Session 09) – How Do Outcomes with the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System Compare for Persons with Type 1 Versus Type 2 Diabetes? Learnings Across Studies with Dr. Viral Shah

Oral Presentation SO034 (4:30 p.m. – 4:35 p.m., Station 04, Session 09) – Simplified Meal Bolus Strategies for the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System in People with Type 2 Diabetes (T2D): Sub-Analysis of the SECURE-T2D Study with Dr. Georgia Davis

Friday, March 21

Oral Presentation SO058 (4:50 p.m. – 4:55 p.m., Station 02, Session 16) – Real-World HbA1c Following Initiation of the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System with Dr. Carol Levy

Oral Presentation SO060 (5:00 p.m. – 5:05 p.m., Station 02, Session 16) – Real-World Glycemic Outcomes of >19,100 Adults with Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) Using the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System with Cloud-Based Data Management with Dr. Eden Miller

Saturday, March 22

Oral Presentation OP046 (10:50 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Hall D1, Session 06) – Efficacy of the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System Compared with Multiple Daily Injections in Type 1 Diabetes: A Multinational Randomized Controlled Trial (RADIANT) with Dr. Emma Wilmot

Oral Presentation OP056 (11:30 a.m. – 11:40 a.m., Hall D1, Session 08) – Impact of Lowering Target Glucose Setting with the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System: Evidence from Real-World Use with Dr. Gregory Forlenza

Oral Presentation OP087 (1:45 p.m. – 1:55 p.m., Hall E, Session 13) – Improved Glycemic Outcomes with the Omnipod 5 System in People with Type 2 Diabetes Using GLP 1 – Receptor Agonists or SGLT2 Inhibitors: Sub-Analysis of the SECURE-T2D Study with Davida Kruger, NP

Poster Presentations

e-Poster PV076 – Real-World Performance of the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System in Adults with Type 1 Diabetes in the United Kingdom and Germany with Dr. Jackie Elliott

e-Poster PV062 – Real-World Performance of the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System in Children and Adolescents with Type 1 Diabetes in the United Kingdom and Germany with Dr. Torben Biester

e-Poster PV328 – Real-World Data of 13,827 French T1D Users of the Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System From a Cloud-Based Data Management Platform with Pr. Nathalie Jeandidier

e-Poster PV329 – Real-World Data of 934 French T2D Users of the Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System From a Cloud-Based Data Management Platform with Pr. Nathalie Jeandidier

Additional Exhibit Hall Activities and Programs

In the exhibition hall, delegates can look forward to a variety of interactive experiences at the Omnipod booth, showcasing how Omnipod 5 is transforming lives globally. Delivering the latest insights and learnings to audiences worldwide, attendees will have the unique opportunity to attend live recordings of the increasingly popular podcasts, Within Range: Demystifying Diabetes Tech, and the podcast specially curated for people living with diabetes, TypeCast: Life Between the Lines.

There will also be a Baird hosted webcast, “Takeaways with Dr. Trang Ly”, that recaps the highlights, new clinical data, and updates from ATTD. This will take place on Friday, March 21, 4:00 p.m. from Insulet’s exhibition booth. A link to the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.insulet.com, under “Events and Presentations,” and will be archived for future replay.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the tubeless disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet’s flagship innovation, the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, integrates with a continuous glucose monitor to manage blood sugar with no multiple daily injections, zero fingersticks, and can be controlled by a compatible personal smartphone in the U.S. or by the Omnipod 5 Controller. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, visit: insulet.com and omnipod.com.

©2025 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod is a registered trademark of Insulet Corporation. All rights reserved. The sensor housing, FreeStyle, Libre, and related brand marks are marks of Abbott and used with permission. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

