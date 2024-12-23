Fresenius Medical Care Listed in The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and for the 15th Time in The Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index

Ranking puts Fresenius Medical Care among the best-in-class sustainability performers in the world and Europe

The company recorded progress towards its sustainability targets

Sustainability is one of the essential drivers for future

BAD HOMBURG, Germany, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care (FME), the world’s leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, has been recognized as a sustainability leader with the inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and with the inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index for the 15th time. Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) is one of the world’s leading ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) stock indices.

Helen Giza, CEO of Fresenius Medical Care AG, said: “We believe that sustainability and excellent patient care are inextricably linked. I am very proud that our employees’ commitment to our sustainability efforts has been recognized through the inclusion in the indices. Considering sustainability in our products and the way we work helps to ensure that we provide excellent, high-quality services for future generations.”

Fresenius Medical Care continuously incorporates sustainability into its global business operations. The company’s approach centers on three strategic focus areas:

Enhancing quality of care and access to healthcare,

building the best teams to serve patients, and

reducing the company’s environmental footprint.

In 2023, FME has reported progress toward its sustainability targets and governance:

Fresenius Medical Care improved its Net Promoter Score to 72, reflecting a high patient satisfaction with its services.

The company increased the share of women in the top two management levels below Management Board to 34%, underlining its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

FME moved ahead with its climate neutrality action plan, with Scope 1 and 2 emissions in 2023 decreasing by 16% from a 2020 baseline. The reduction of CO 2 e emissions is included in the targets for the long-term compensation of the Management Board members for 2024.

e emissions is included in the targets for the long-term compensation of the Management Board members for 2024. In 2024 the company signed five virtual power purchase agreements for approximately 580 gigawatt hours per year with wind and solar farms in Germany and the U.S. It also submitted the commitment letter to the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi).

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices are the longest-running global sustainability benchmarks. Each year, over 13,000 companies are invited to participate in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Approximately 3,500 of the largest companies worldwide are eligible for inclusion in any DJSI. The annual review evaluates companies’ sustainability performance in areas relevant to each industry.

An overview of Fresenius Medical Care’s progress in sustainability can be found in the company’s non-financial group report here.

About Fresenius Medical Care:

Fresenius Medical Care is the world’s leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 4.1 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 3,732 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for approx. 308,000 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

For more information visit the company’s website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com.

Disclaimer:

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, legal changes, regulatory approvals, impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic results of clinical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

