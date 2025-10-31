Fresenius Medical Care highlights real-world advances in hemodiafiltration and AI at ASN Kidney Week 2025

Fresenius Medical Care researchers will present multiple abstracts that demonstrate proven, real-world benefits of hemodiafiltration (HDF), with one accepted as an oral presentation.

Oral presentation highlights the association between HDF and reduced risk of cardiovascular and fluid-related hospitalization outcomes.

Research shows how artificial intelligence is moving from theory into practice, supporting clinicians and patients in daily kidney disease care.

BAD HOMBURG, Germany, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care AG (FME), the world's leading provider of products and services for people with kidney diseases, will present new research showing how hemodiafiltration (HDF) is associated with improved outcomes for kidney patients and how innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) can support clinicians in daily care at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2025, November 5-9 in Houston.

"This research reflects Fresenius Medical Care's commitment to patient-centered innovation, demonstrating how advanced therapies like hemodiafiltration can be tailored to improve outcomes in real-world settings," said Frank Maddux, MD, Global Chief Medical Officer at Fresenius Medical Care. "By applying novel physical principles to kidney replacement therapy, we are leading the field in delivering transformative solutions that elevate the standard of care and advance precision medicine globally."

FME's Global Medical Office will present multiple abstracts across a range of critical topics in nephrology, underscoring the company's commitment to advancing kidney care through innovation and evidence-based science.

Key presentations include:

Hemodiafiltration is associated with reduced risk of cardiovascular and fluid-related hospitalization outcomes: Highlights how HDF may lower the risk of cardiovascular- and fluid-related hospitalizations.

Highlights how HDF may lower the risk of cardiovascular- and fluid-related hospitalizations. Implementation of Online High-Volume Hemodiafiltration in a Chronic Hemodialysis Center in the U.S.: Describes the first chronic dialysis unit to introduce high-volume HDF in the U.S.

Describes the first chronic dialysis unit to introduce high-volume HDF in the U.S. Preventing Falls in Patients on Dialysis Through Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Risk Prediction: Showcases an AI model that predicts patients' fall risk within a 31-day period.

Showcases an AI model that predicts patients' fall risk within a 31-day period. Supporting Clinician Adoption of Hemodiafiltration: A Real-Time Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chatbot with Verified Clinical Sources: Introduces a clinician-facing AI chatbot designed to educate and support clinicians implementing HDF.

Introduces a clinician-facing AI chatbot designed to educate and support clinicians implementing HDF. From Prompt to Plate: Can ChatGPT Plan a Safe and Clinically Appropriate Diet for Hemodialysis Patients?: Evaluates whether generative AI and large language models can provide safe, nutritionally accurate meal plans for dialysis patients.

"It excites us to see how our research and innovation can translate to everyday practice," said Maddux. "By combining real-world evidence with innovative technologies, Fresenius Medical Care is helping shape the future of nephrology and set new standards for kidney care."

In addition to scientific presentations, FME will participate in the following events during ASN Kidney Week:

FME will host a breakfast symposium, " HighVolumeHDF: The Next Standard of Care for U.S. Patients – Evidence and Practical Use ," as part of the ASN Exhibitor Spotlight series (Thursday, November 6).

," as part of the ASN Exhibitor Spotlight series (Thursday, November 6). ASN will present an educational symposium, " Hemodiafiltration: Considerations for Incorporation into Dialysis Care ," supported by an educational grant from Fresenius Medical Care (Friday, November 7).

," supported by an educational grant from Fresenius Medical Care (Friday, November 7). The Renal Research Institute Reimagining Frontline Care: The Power of Research, AI, and Innovation," highlighting real-world applications of AI and digital tools in kidney care (Tuesday, November 4).

FME leaders and researchers will also be available onsite at Booth #1815 to discuss research insights, clinical collaborations, and innovations in kidney care. Representatives from RRI will be available at Booth #1838.

To learn more about the company's presence at ASN this year, please visit https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en-us/asn-2025/.

About Fresenius Medical Care:



Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 4.2 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 3,676 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for approx. 300,000 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

For more information visit the company's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com.

Disclaimer:



This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, legal changes, regulatory approvals, results of clinical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Media contact



Kirsten Stratton



T +1 781 929 8096



kirsten.stratton@freseniusmedicalcare.com

Christine Peters



T +49 160 60 66 770



christine.peters@freseniusmedicalcare.com

Contact for analysts and investors



Dr. Dominik Heger



T +49 6172 609 2525



Dominik.Heger@FreseniusMedicalCare.com

www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fresenius-medical-care-highlights-real-world-advances-in-hemodiafiltration-and-ai-at-asn-kidney-week-2025-302599436.html

SOURCE Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.