Frazier Life Sciences Appoints Gordon Empey as Chief Operating Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frazier Life Sciences (FLS), a longstanding investment firm focused on innovative therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Gordon Empey as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Gordon, who brings more than 25 years of experience advising venture capital investors and life sciences companies, will continue in his roles as Partner and General Counsel alongside his new responsibilities as COO.

In his expanded role, Gordon will oversee FLS’ enterprise functions, including legal, investor relations, operations, compliance, human resources, and information technology, while working closely with the investment and finance teams to align business operations with the firm’s strategic goals.

“Gordon has played an important role in FLS’ strategic expansion, contributing to the development of our long-only public fund strategy and the launch of FLS Public Funds,” said Patrick Heron, Managing Partner at FLS. “His appointment is a natural progression from his impactful leadership as Partner and General Counsel, where he has helped position the firm for sustained success and growth. We are excited for him to take on this expanded role.”

Since joining FLS in 2017, Gordon has served as General Counsel and Partner on the Life Sciences team, supporting the firm’s continued growth through its venture funds, including Frazier Life Sciences IX, L.P. ($419M), Frazier Life Sciences X, L.P. ($617M), and Frazier Life Sciences XI, L.P. ($987M). In his role, he has led investment structuring efforts, supported company formation activities, and advised numerous life sciences venture firms and portfolio companies on corporate strategy and transactions. Gordon also played a key role in the formation and launch of the FLS-sponsored SPAC, Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation, where he served as Vice President and General Counsel.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside the entire Frazier Life Sciences team and to contribute to the firm’s evolution during a period of meaningful growth,” said Gordon Empey, COO, Partner and General Counsel at FLS. “I look forward to continuing to support the firm’s efforts to build transformative companies that can have a significant impact on patients’ lives.”

Prior to joining FLS, Gordon was a Partner with Cooley LLP, one of the leading biotechnology and technology law firms. Before joining Cooley LLP, Gordon was Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Radiant Research. Early in his career, he served as an officer in the United States Navy, Judge Advocate General Corps. Gordon holds a J.D. from the University of California at Berkeley School of Law and graduated with High Honors in History, magna cum laude from Colgate University.

About Frazier Life Sciences

Frazier Life Sciences invests globally in private and publicly traded companies that discover, develop, and commercialize innovative biopharmaceuticals. Frazier Life Sciences manages over $3.9 billion in capital, including Venture Funds focusing on company creation and private companies and the long-only Public Funds focused on small and mid-cap public companies. Since 2005, over 60 Frazier Life Sciences portfolio companies, many of which were created or seeded by FLS, have completed IPOs or M&As. The Frazier Life Sciences team consists of over 40 professionals in biopharmaceuticals, primarily located in Palo Alto, Calif. (headquarters), San Diego, Seattle, Boston, New York, and London.

