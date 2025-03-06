Frazier Life Sciences Appoints Gerald Nepom as Senior Advisor

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frazier Life Sciences (FLS), a longstanding investment firm focused on innovative therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Gerald (Jerry) Nepom, M.D., Ph.D., as Senior Advisor.





Dr. Nepom has over four decades of biomedical experience in clinical and translational immunology, with extensive knowledge spanning autoimmune diseases, allergy, and transplantation. He founded the Benaroya Research Institute (BRI), the first translational immunology institute in the U.S., where he served as Director from 1985 to 2015, leading research on T-cell function and immune regulation in diseases such as type 1 diabetes, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis. From 2010 to 2023, he directed the Immune Tolerance Network (ITN), overseeing National Institutes of Health-sponsored clinical trials aimed at advancing novel immunomodulatory therapies.

“Jerry has played a pivotal role in translating immunological insights into clinical applications, and his broad experience in both academia and industry will be beneficial to our team,” said Jamie Topper, Managing Partner at FLS. “His ability to bridge scientific discovery with biotech innovation strongly aligns with our commitment to advancing potentially transformative therapies through new and innovative companies.”

In addition to his leadership at BRI and ITN, Dr. Nepom has advised numerous biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, serving on advisory boards for both early-stage startups and global pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer. He has also been a key figure in shaping national research priorities, having chaired the National Institutes of Health’s first strategic planning committee for autoimmune diseases and contributed to over 200 clinical programs.

“I have been impressed by the depth of experience and thoughtful approach at Frazier Life Sciences in working to make a meaningful impact in biotechnology,” said Dr. Nepom. “I look forward to contributing my experience in immunology and clinical development to support their mission.”

Dr. Nepom earned his A.B. from Harvard University and both his M.D. and Ph.D. from the University of Washington School of Medicine. He has received several accolades, including the University of Washington School of Medicine Distinguished Alumni Award and the David Rumbough Award for Scientific Excellence from the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

About Frazier Life Sciences

Frazier Life Sciences invests globally in private and publicly traded companies that discover, develop, and commercialize innovative biopharmaceuticals. Frazier Life Sciences manages over $3.9 billion in capital, including Venture Funds focusing on company creation and private companies and the long-only Public Funds focused on small and mid-cap public companies. Since 2005, over 60 Frazier Life Sciences portfolio companies, many of which were created or seeded by FLS, have completed IPOs or M&As. The Frazier Life Sciences team consists of over 40 professionals in biopharmaceuticals, primarily located in Palo Alto, Calif. (headquarters), San Diego, Seattle, Boston, New York and London.

For more information about Frazier Life Sciences, please visit frazierls.com and follow on LinkedIn.

