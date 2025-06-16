SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Fractyl Health to Present New Preclinical Data from its Rejuva® Smart GLP-1™ Pancreatic Gene Therapy Platform at the American Diabetes Association’s 85th Scientific Sessions

June 16, 2025 | 
2 min read

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fractyl Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GUTS) (the Company), a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pattern-breaking approaches to treat the root causes of obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D), today announced it will present a poster of new preclinical data from its Rejuva Smart GLP-1 pancreatic gene therapy platform at the American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) 85th Scientific Sessions being held June 20-23, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.

Poster Presentation Details

Session Title: Late Breaking Poster Session
Abstract Title: Single-Dose GLP-1–Based Pancreatic Gene Therapy Prevents Obesity and Diabetes in High-Fat–Fed Mice
Poster Number: 1970-LB
Date and Time: Sunday, June 22, 2025, 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Location: Poster Hall (Hall F1, Level 3)

The poster will be available via the Presentations & Publications section of the Fractyl website following the poster session at the conference.

About Fractyl Health
Fractyl Health is a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering new approaches to the treatment of metabolic diseases, including obesity and T2D. Despite advances in treatment over the last 50 years, obesity and T2D continue to be rapidly growing drivers of morbidity and mortality in the 21st century. Fractyl Health’s goal is to transform metabolic disease treatment from chronic symptomatic management to durable disease-modifying therapies that target the organ-level root causes of disease. Fractyl Health is based in Burlington, MA. For more information, visit www.fractyl.com.

About Rejuva®
Fractyl Health’s Rejuva platform focuses on developing next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based, locally delivered gene therapies for the treatment of obesity and T2D. The Rejuva platform is in preclinical development and has not yet been evaluated by regulatory agencies for investigational or commercial use. Rejuva leverages advanced delivery systems and proprietary screening methods to identify and develop metabolically active gene therapy candidates targeting the pancreas. The program aims to transform the management of metabolic diseases by offering novel, disease-modifying therapies that address the underlying root causes of disease.

Contacts 

Media Contact 
Jessica Cotrone, Head of Corporate Communications 
jcotrone@fractyl.com, 978.760.5622

Investor Contact
Brian Luque, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
IR@fractyl.com, 951.206.1200


Massachusetts GLP-1 Gene therapy Preclinical Data
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring Outlook: Indiana, California Top 2 Hot Spots for Jobs in May
June 12, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Fund raising Capital Donation. Funds Support Concept. Fundraising. Collecting donations in jar.
Funding
SpliceBio Nabs $135 Million Series B To Advance Protein Splicing Medicines
June 11, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Composite photo collage of serious man walk look wristwatch hand chief point out dismissal failure late isolated on painted background.
Layoffs
After Axing Diabetes Asset, Vertex Lays Off 140 Staff
June 11, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Crowdfunding concept with money icon and human hands in retro 80s collage mixed media vector illustration. Idea for financing business project, funding, philanthropy, cooperation, bank credit and startup development.
Weight loss
Lilly Bites Again in $650M Muscle-Preserving Treatment Pact With Juvena
June 11, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong