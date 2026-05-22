Foundation Medicine Showcases Innovation at 2026 ASCO® Annual Meeting

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foundation Medicine, Inc., a global, patient-focused precision medicine company, today announced it will showcase data across its portfolio of high-quality comprehensive genomic profiling tests at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which will be held May 29-June 2 in Chicago. Data from 14 abstracts will be presented on copy number loss detection, serial circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) genomic profiling, Foundation Medicine’s proprietary homologous recombination deficiency signature (HRDsig) and more.

To access the abstracts being presented at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting, please visit ASCO.org/abstracts.

Follow Foundation Medicine on LinkedIn, X and Instagram for more updates from #ASCO26 and visit us in person at booth #19145.

Foundation Medicine’s Abstracts at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting

Abstract Number Title Product Saturday, May 30, 2026 6071 Inferring optimal detection of homozygous loss (homozygous deletion) in head and neck cancer: Associations with HPV status, primary disease site, and clinical outcomes. FoundationOne®CDx 3553 Detecting MTAP loss in liquid biopsies from patients with clinically advanced colorectal cancer (CRC). FoundationOne®CDx, FoundationOne®Liquid CDx 4138 Homologous recombination signature (HRDsig) in clinically advanced gallbladder adenocarcinoma (CAGAC): A genomic landscape study. FoundationOne®CDx 3147 Fast-TRACKing precision oncology for rare cancers: A national decentralized trial offering comprehensive genomic profiling and a molecular tumor board. FoundationOne®CDx, FoundationOne®RNA, FoundationOne®Heme, FoundationOne®Liquid CDx 3135 Carcinomas of unknown primary treated with molecularly guided therapies and immune checkpoint inhibitors: A subset from the I-PREDICT N-of-1 Precision Oncology study. FoundationOne®CDx, FoundationOne®Liquid CDx 2628 Personalized N-of-1 combinations based on molecular profiles in advanced malignancies: Immunotherapy group analysis of the I-PREDICT N-of-1 precision oncology study. FoundationOne®CDx, FoundationOne®Liquid CDx 4124 Beyond fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusions: Mutations and amplifications in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. FoundationOne®CDx 4060 Impact of molecular profile on switch maintenance to paclitaxel plus ramucirumab (PTX-RAM) versus continuation of first-line fluoropyrimidine and oxaliplatin (FOX) chemotherapy (ChT) in patients (pts) with advanced HER2-negative gastric or gastroesophageal junction (G/GEJ) cancer: An exploratory endpoint of the ARMANI phase 3 randomized trial. FoundationOne®CDx Sunday, May 31, 2026 8551 Serial ctDNA genomic profiling integrated with a networked molecular tumor board in first-line advanced NSCLC: The COPE randomized phase II trial. FoundationOne®Liquid CDx 5044 Genomic landscape of TP53 Y220C–mutated clinically advanced prostate carcinoma (CAPC). FoundationOne®CDx 4619 Neoadjuvant sacituzumab govitecan in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer: Final results and biomarker analyses of the SURE-01 trial. N/A Monday, June 1, 2026 1121 Homologous recombination deficiency signature (HRDsig+) in older women with advanced breast cancer (ABC). FoundationOne®CDx 2022 Risk of developing brain/central nervous system (CNS) metastases across multiple ERBB2-altered cancer types: Genotype as shaper of phenotype. FoundationOne®CDx 1038 Characterization of genomic alterations between local breast cancers and cutaneous metastases. FoundationOne®CDx

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine is a global, patient-focused precision medicine company delivering high-quality, transformative diagnostic solutions in cancer and other diseases. We provide tests and solutions to transform care throughout a patient’s experience, from defining a diagnosis to determining the appropriate treatment to ongoing monitoring. We help accelerate the development of new personalized therapies by leveraging our vast knowledge of precision medicine, real world data and AI-powered tools, expanding the information our diagnostic solutions provide to enable improved outcomes for patients. Every day, we are inspired to think differently to transform the lives of people living with cancer and other diseases. For more information, visit us at www.FoundationMedicine.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and BlueSky.

About FoundationOne®CDx

FoundationOne®CDx is for prescription use only and is an FDA-approved qualitative next-generation sequencing based in vitro diagnostic test for advanced cancer patients with solid tumors. The test analyzes 324 genes as well as genomic signatures including microsatellite instability (MSI) and tumor mutational burden (TMB) and is a companion diagnostic to identify patients who may benefit from treatment with specific therapies in accordance with the approved therapeutic product labeling. Additional genomic findings may be reported and are not prescriptive or conclusive for labeled use of any specific therapeutic product. Use of the test does not guarantee a patient will be matched to a treatment. A negative result does not rule out the presence of an alteration. Some patients may require a biopsy which may pose a risk. For the complete label, including companion diagnostic indications and important risk information, please visit www.F1CDxLabel.com.

About FoundationOne®Liquid CDx

FoundationOne®Liquid CDx is for prescription use only and is an FDA-approved qualitative next-generation sequencing based in vitro diagnostic test for advanced cancer patients with solid tumors. The test analyzes 324 genes utilizing circulating cell-free DNA and is FDA-approved to report short variants in 311 genes, rearrangements in 8 genes and copy number alterations in 3 genes, and as a companion diagnostic to identify patients who may benefit from treatment with specific therapies in accordance with the approved therapeutic product labeling. Additional genomic findings may be reported and are not prescriptive or conclusive for labeled use of any specific therapeutic product. Use of the test does not guarantee a patient will be matched to a treatment. A negative result does not rule out the presence of an alteration. When considering eligibility for ROZLYTREK® based on the detection of NTRK1/2/3 and ROS1 fusions, or for TEPMETKO® based on the detection of MET SNVs and indels that lead to MET exon 14 skipping, testing using plasma specimens is only appropriate for patients for whom tumor tissue is not available for testing. Patients who are negative for companion diagnostic mutations should be reflexed to tumor tissue testing and mutation status confirmed using an FDA-approved tumor tissue test, if feasible. For the complete label, including companion diagnostic indications and complete risk information, please visit www.F1LCDxLabel.com.

About FoundationOne®RNA

FoundationOne®RNA is a laboratory developed test that was developed and its performance characteristics determined by Foundation Medicine. FoundationOne RNA has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. FoundationOne RNA is a test for solid tumors which utilizes RNA sequencing to interrogate 318 cancer-related genes to capture gene fusions and rearrangements. A negative result does not rule out the presence of an alteration. Genomic findings are not prescriptive or conclusive for labeled use of any specific therapeutic product.

About FoundationOne®Heme

FoundationOne®Heme is a laboratory developed test that was developed and its performance characteristics determined by Foundation Medicine. FoundationOne Heme has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information on FoundationOne Heme, please see its Technical Specifications at foundationmedicine.com/heme.

Media Contact:

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newsroom@foundationmedicine.com