Found Expands GLP-1 Access With Industry-Leading Formulary and Affordability

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Found, the leading specialized weight care telehealth platform developed by obesity specialists, today announced it will offer Wegovy® at $499 per month and Zepbound™ vials ranging from $349 to $699. These offerings are made available by prescribing to the innovative direct-to-consumer options developed by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly respectively: NovoCare Pharmacy & LillyDirect Pharmacy Solutions. This expansion creates one of the most comprehensive medication formularies in weight care telehealth, with Found clinicians now able to prescribe from more than 15 different medications to deliver personalized care at any budget.

Found clinicians have been prescribing medications from both Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly since 2022, building industry-leading expertise in how to maximize their effectiveness for sustainable results. To date, this has been primarily for patients using insurance to cover medications. These new offerings are specifically targeted to expand access to those who haven't been able to afford them without insurance coverage. Unlike platforms focused solely on medication access and delivery, Found integrates these treatments within a comprehensive care model validated by peer-reviewed research.

"Since launching in 2019, we've recognized that effective weight care must be as unique as the individuals we serve," said Found CEO Luca Ranaldi. "Our growing formulary addresses the reality that weight care is not one-size-fits-all. By offering multiple medication options and payment solutions, we’re building on our long-standing commitment to meet members where they are and provide care tailored to their unique biology, goals, and circumstances."

"Making these innovative treatments from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly more accessible and affordable is a significant step forward for our members," said Found Head of Medical Affairs Rekha Kumar, MD, MS. "By bringing together these FDA-approved medications with Found's personalized care approach, we're helping more people achieve their health goals affordably, particularly those who may not have insurance coverage for GLP-1s. This expanded access reinforces our commitment to providing comprehensive, effective treatment options that drive real, lasting results."

Found's industry-leading formulary delivers several benefits:

More Treatment Options: Found clinicians can now prescribe from more than 15 different medications, creating even more personalized treatment plans

More Affordable Care: Wegovy® at $499 monthly (60% off retail) and Zepbound™ starting at $349 makes quality care more accessible

Complete Support: Members receive ongoing care from specialized clinicians, dedicated coaching, and practical tools that address multiple aspects of weight management

Found bridges biology and behavior change through its comprehensive platform, which includes access to one of the industry's most extensive medication formularies, clinical oversight from clinicians trained in obesity medicine, dedicated care team support, one-on-one lifestyle and behavioral coaching, and built-in progress tracking tools.

"Our long-standing history prescribing products from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly reflects our shared commitment to responsible care," added Ranaldi. "We're committed to strengthening these relationships to help more people access affordable, effective weight care."

About Found

Found is a physician-designed weight care platform transforming the way society approaches personalized weight management. Founded in 2019, Found provides members with one of the industry's largest medication formularies alongside judgment-free, evidence-based care that combines medication and behavior change support. This comprehensive approach drives lasting results while reducing costs for consumers, employers, and payors. Named one of the best weight loss programs in the United States by Forbes and USA Today, Found is also a member of the Strategies to Overcome and Prevent (STOP) Obesity Alliance. For more information, visit their website.

