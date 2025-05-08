SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Fortress Biotech to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 1st Annual Royalty Company Virtual Conference

May 8, 2025 | 
MIAMI, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO) (“Fortress”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring and advancing assets to enhance long-term value for shareholders through product revenue, equity holdings and dividend and royalty revenue, today announced that Lindsay A. Rosenwald, M.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following sessions at the H.C. Wainwright 1st Annual Royalty Company Virtual Conference, taking place on Tuesday, May 13, 2025:

  • 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET: Fireside Chat
  • 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET: Panel Presentation: Development Stage Companies – Where Do Royalty and Tech Platform Plays Fit?

To register for the conference, visit https://hcwevents.com/royalty-company-conference.

About Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech, Inc. (“Fortress”) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring and advancing assets to enhance long-term value for shareholders through product revenue, equity holdings and dividend and royalty revenue. The company has eight marketed prescription pharmaceutical products and over 20 programs in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled partners and subsidiaries and at partners and subsidiaries it founded and in which it holds significant minority ownership positions. Fortress’ portfolio is being commercialized and developed for various therapeutic areas including oncology, dermatology, and rare diseases. Fortress’ model is focused on leveraging its significant biopharmaceutical industry expertise and network to further expand and advance the company’s portfolio of product opportunities. Fortress has established partnerships with some of the world’s leading academic research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies to maximize each opportunity to its full potential, including AstraZeneca, City of Hope, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Sentynl. For more information, visit www.fortressbiotech.com.

Company Contact:
Jaclyn Jaffe
Fortress Biotech, Inc.
(781) 652-4500
ir@fortressbiotech.com

Media Relations Contact:
Tony Plohoros
6 Degrees
(908) 591-2839
tplohoros@6degreespr.com  


Florida Events
