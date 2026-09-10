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Fortrea to Participate in September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 10, 2026 | 
1 min read

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE), a leading global contract research organization (“CRO”), today announced that CEO Anshul Thakral, CFO Jason Knoblauch, and SVP of Investor Relations, Tracy Krumme will participate in the following conferences in September:

Baird 2026 Global Healthcare Conference (NYC)

Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2026
Format: Fireside Chat & 1x1 and Group Meetings
Time: 2:00 -2:30 PM EDT
Webcast: FTRE Baird Webcast

Deutsche Bank 2026 Healthcare Summit (NYC)

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026
Format: 1x1 and Group Meetings

RBC Pharma Services and Life Science Tools Virtual Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Format: 1x1 and Group Meetings

The live webcast and replay of the Baird fireside chat will be accessible through the “Events” section of Fortrea’s Investor Relations website. Investors interested in meeting with management should contact their banking representatives.

About Fortrea

Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) is a leading global provider of clinical development solutions to the life sciences industry. We partner with emerging and large biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostic companies to drive healthcare innovation that accelerates life changing therapies to patients. Fortrea provides phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology and consulting services. Fortrea’s solutions leverage three decades of experience spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas, a passion for scientific rigor, exceptional insights and a strong investigator site network. Our talented and diverse team working in 100 countries is scaled to deliver focused and agile solutions to clients globally. Learn more about how Fortrea is streamlining drug development at Fortrea.com and follow us on LinkedInX and Bluesky.

Fortrea Contacts

Tracy Krumme (Investors) – 984-385-6707, tracy.krumme@fortrea.com
Sue Zaranek (Media) – 919-943-5422, media@fortrea.com
Kate Dillon (Media) – 646-818-9115, kdillon@prosek.com


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