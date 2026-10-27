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Fortrea to Participate in Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2026

October 27, 2026 | 
1 min read

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE), a leading global contract research organization (“CRO”), today announced that CEO Anshul Thakral, CFO Jason Knoblauch, and SVP of Investor Relations Tracy Krumme will participate in the following conference:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (London, U.K.)
Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026
Format: Fireside Chat & 1x1 and Group Meetings
Time: 8:30 AM – 8:55 AM EST | 1:30 PM – 1:55 PM GMT
Webcast:  FTRE Jefferies Webcast

The live webcast and video replay of the Jefferies fireside chat will be accessible through the “Events” section of Fortrea’s Investor Relations website. Investors interested in meeting with management should contact their banking representatives.

About Fortrea

Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) is a leading global provider of clinical development solutions to the life sciences industry. We partner with emerging and large biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostic companies to drive healthcare innovation that accelerates life changing therapies to patients. Fortrea provides phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology and consulting services. Fortrea’s solutions leverage three decades of experience spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas, a passion for scientific rigor, exceptional insights and a strong investigator site network. Our talented and diverse team working in about 100 countries is scaled to deliver focused and agile solutions to clients globally. Learn more about how Fortrea is streamlining drug development at Fortrea.com and follow us on LinkedInX and Bluesky.

Fortrea Contacts

Tracy Krumme (Investors) – 984-385-6707, tracy.krumme@fortrea.com
Sue Zaranek (Media) – 919-943-5422, media@fortrea.com
Kate Dillon (Media) – 646-818-9115, kdillon@prosek.com


North Carolina Events Healthcare
Fortrea
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