Fortrea and Omico Collaboration to Advance Biomarker-led Oncology Drug Development

Collaboration aims to improve trial planning and expand patient access to biomarker-matched studies in Australia

Highlights

Collaboration aims to accelerate precision oncology research in Australia

Combines Fortrea’s experience in oncology clinical trials with Omico’s Precision Oncology Screening Platform Enabling Clinical Trials (PrOSPeCT) program

Together, Fortrea and Omico offer more efficient investigator site selection and faster patient access by connecting patients with relevant biomarker-driven clinical trials





DURHAM, N.C. and SYDNEY, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) (the “Company”), a leading global contract research organization (“CRO”), and Omico, Australia’s leading precision oncology screening and trial matching organization, today announced a collaboration to accelerate precision oncology research by helping connect cancer patients to biomarker-matched clinical trials. By combining Omico's precision oncology network with Fortrea's scientific and clinical trial experience, the joint effort aims to improve study planning, site selection and patient recruitment to expand access to biomarker-driven oncology research globally.

Through this initiative, Omico will support Fortrea’s clients in their oncology drug development needs by providing access to patient population insights, including genomic profiling, trial-matching capabilities, real-world oncology data and patient referral pathways in Australia, a key country both for early and late phase Oncology clinical research activities. The collaboration will combine Fortrea’s oncology drug development experience with Omico’s flagship Precision Oncology Screening Platform Enabling Clinical Trials (PrOSPeCT) program, the largest cancer genomics initiative in Australia. PrOSPeCT is designed to provide molecular profiling and help match patients to biomarker-driven clinical trials and targeted therapies.

“Our collaboration with Omico is about seeking to reach the right patient for the right study as quickly as possible,” said Oren Cohen, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Fortrea. “Modern oncology development demands ever-greater precision to match specific cancers with the therapies most likely to benefit patients, and to do so as quickly as possible. Our work with Omico accelerates our ability to identify the right patients for biomarker-driven studies in Australia and help advance precision medicine for people with cancer.”

Omico has built one of Australia's most extensive precision oncology ecosystems, combining molecular profiling, real-world evidence, cohort research programs and a nationwide network of investigators and clinical sites. Omico has reported more than 23,000 consented patients within its clinic-genomic databases and has received referrals from more than 1,600 clinicians across Australia.

“Australia is well positioned to support global biomarker-driven clinical trials, through Omico’s established national precision oncology research infrastructure, expertise and networks,” said Professor David Thomas, Chief Science and Strategy Officer at Omico. “By combining our national data and trial matching capabilities with Fortrea’s global clinical development expertise, we can help international sponsors identify relevant patient populations, plan trials more effectively and support targeted recruitment.”

Fortrea’s oncology expertise is underpinned by thousands of operational professionals and supported by more than 50 oncology physicians on staff. This collaboration comes at a time when modern oncology drug development has accelerated the focus on precision medicine, biomarker-driven development and targeted patient identification. Working together, Fortrea and Omico can offer more efficient site selection and the ability to match patients with appropriate studies tied to their unique genomic data, enabling more people to participate in studies tailored to their specific condition in Australia.

About Fortrea

Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) is a leading global provider of clinical development solutions to the life sciences industry. We partner with emerging and large biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostic companies to drive healthcare innovation that accelerates life changing therapies to patients. Fortrea provides phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology and consulting services. Fortrea’s solutions leverage three decades of experience spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas, a passion for scientific rigor, exceptional insights and a strong investigator site network. Our talented and diverse team working in about 100 countries is scaled to deliver focused and agile solutions to clients globally. Learn more about how Fortrea is streamlining drug development at Fortrea.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X and Bluesky.

About Omico

Omico is an independent, national, not-for-profit research organisation changing the way we fight cancer. We work to improve outcomes for Australians with cancer by providing equitable access to precision oncology and translating scientific advances into clinical care and research, and generating the evidence needed to inform health policy and system reform. Working with Australia's leading cancer institutes, researchers, clinicians, industry partners, advocacy groups and government, we are accelerating molecular profiling, biomarker-led clinical trials, personalised cancer risk management and real-world evidence.

About PrOSPeCT

PrOSPeCT is Australia's largest precision oncology initiative. Delivered by Omico and a national network of healthcare, research and industry partners, it provides eligible Australians with access to molecular profiling and matching to biomarker-led clinical trials and therapies (at no cost to the patient), while generating clinical, genomic, treatment and outcomes data to advance research, improve cancer care and inform future health policy.

Fortrea Contacts:

Galen Wilson (Media) – 703-298-0802, media@fortrea.com

Kate Dillon (Media) – 646-818-9115, kdillon@prosek.com

Tracy Krumme (Investors) – 984-385-6707, Tracy.Krumme@fortrea.com

Omico Contact:

Kym Bramich (Communications) – +61 414 795 087, k.bramich@omico.org.au