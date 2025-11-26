FluoGuide signs collaboration agreement with ZEISS

FluoGuide A/S (STO:FLUO) - Copenhagen, Denmark, 25 November 2025 - FluoGuide A/S, a biotech company specializing in precision cancer surgery, announces a signed collaboration agreement with ZEISS Medical Technologies.

The objective of the collaboration is to develop FG001 for tumor imaging and surgical margins assessment for head and neck cancer. The focus of the current agreement is to support the clinical phase.

The agreement has no initial payment and is non-exclusive. The terms of this agreement are not disclosed, and the agreement will not have an impact on the Company's financial results in 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Morten Albrechtsen, CEO

FluoGuide A/S

Phone: +45 24 25 62 66

E-mail: ma@fluoguide.com

Certified Adviser:

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgransking AB

Phone: +46 70 755 95 51

E-mail: ca@skmg.se

About Zeiss

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN:DE0005313704), which is listed on the MDAX and TecDAX of the German stock exchange, is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. With 5,730 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of €2,066.1m in fiscal year 2023/24 (to 30 September).

The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 39 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. Approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

About FluoGuide

FluoGuide takes precision surgery to the next level improving the outcome for cancer patients. The Company's lead product, FG001, is designed to improve surgical precision by illuminating cancer intraoperatively. This improved precision enabled by FluoGuide's products is expected to have a dual benefit - it reduces both the frequency of local recurrence post-surgery and lessens surgical sequelae. Ultimately, this improved precision will improve a patient's chance of achieving a complete cure and will lower system-wide healthcare costs. FG001 binds to the receptor uPAR being extensively expressed on most solid cancer types. The photothermal potential of FG001 could add a direct treatment effect of FG001 to further benefit for patients with cancer undergoing surgery.

The Company has published strong results from phase II trials demonstrating the efficacy of FG001 as well as showing it was well tolerated and safe from clinical trials in patients undergoing surgery to remove aggressive brain (high-grade glioma), head & neck and lung cancers. Based on this strong foundation, FluoGuide expands the scope of application of FG001 and advances the development toward approval in aggressive brain cancer. FluoGuide is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm under the ticker "FLUO". Read more about FluoGuide's pipeline, technology, and upcoming events on www.fluoguide.com

Attachments

FluoGuide signs collaboration agreement with ZEISS

SOURCE: FluoGuide A/S

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire