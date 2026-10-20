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Press Releases

Flatiron Health Announces Research at ESMO Congress 2026 Examining Cancer Treatment and Outcomes Across Global Markets

October 20, 2026 | 
3 min read

Seventeen abstracts feature Flatiron data, including four studies exploring international treatment patterns, real-world treatment effectiveness, and opportunities to address gaps in colorectal, lung, and prostate cancer care



NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flatiron Health today announced that four research abstracts will be presented as e-posters at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026, taking place October 23–27 in Madrid, Spain. The research examines how cancer treatments are used in everyday practice, how patient outcomes vary, and where additional evidence could help inform care across the United States, Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

Spanning colorectal, lung, and prostate cancer, the studies demonstrate how real-world data can help researchers evaluate treatment effectiveness beyond clinical trials and understand differences across healthcare systems. Findings include international variation in the use of metastasis-directed therapy, an association between low serum sodium and poorer outcomes among patients receiving immunotherapy, and gaps in treatment sequencing and diagnostic testing.

“Learning from patients’ experiences across countries helps us answer questions that clinical trials alone cannot fully address,” said Emily Castellanos, Head of Research Oncology at Flatiron Health. “The research we’re presenting at ESMO examines how treatments perform in everyday care and where practice patterns differ across healthcare systems. These insights can help researchers and clinicians identify gaps, ask better questions, and build evidence that reflects the patients they serve.”

Research highlights include:

  • Understanding international differences in colorectal cancer care. A multinational study using real-world data from Germany, Japan, and the UK found substantial differences in the adoption and timing of metastasis-directed therapy for metastatic colorectal cancer. The findings offer insight into how regional practice patterns influence treatment sequencing and identify areas for further research.
  • Exploring an accessible prognostic marker in lung cancer. An analysis across three countries found that low serum sodium was associated with poorer outcomes among patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer receiving checkpoint inhibitors. The findings support further investigation into serum sodium as a potential marker to help identify patients who may benefit from closer monitoring.
  • Evaluating colorectal cancer treatment effectiveness in routine practice. A US study found that trifluridine-tipiracil plus bevacizumab was associated with longer survival than trifluridine-tipiracil alone among patients with previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer. The findings add real-world evidence to clinical trial results supporting the combination.
  • Identifying gaps in prostate cancer treatment and testing. A US study documented use of androgen receptor pathway inhibitor switching in first-line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, particularly among older men, despite limited supporting evidence. The analysis also identified treatment disparities and diagnostic testing gaps, underscoring the need for additional evidence to inform treatment decisions.

To learn more, join us at ESMO and follow Flatiron Health on LinkedIn and X for updates from #ESMO26.

Abstracts and E-Poster Presentations

Metastasis-directed therapy in colorectal cancer: a multinational real-world study from Germany, Japan, and the UK
Presentation Number: 907eP
Presentation Format: E-poster

Association of serum sodium and outcomes in patients receiving checkpoint inhibition for metastatic NSCLC
Presentation Number: 2855eP
Presentation Format: E-poster

Real-world comparative effectiveness of trifluridine-tipiracil + bevacizumab vs trifluridine-tipiracil in patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer in the United States
Presentation Number: 965eP
Presentation Format: E-poster

Recent US real-world utilization of androgen receptor pathway inhibitor switch in first-line metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer
Presentation Number: 2360eP
Presentation Format: E-poster

About Flatiron

Flatiron Health is a healthtech company expanding the possibilities for point of care solutions in oncology and using data for good to power smarter care for every person with cancer. Through machine learning and AI, real-world evidence, and breakthroughs in clinical trials, we continue to transform patients’ real-life experiences into knowledge and create a more modern, connected oncology ecosystem. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group.


Contacts

Nina Toor
press@flatiron.com

New York Events Cancer Pipeline Data
Roche
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