Flashpoint Therapeutics Appoints Venkat R. Krishnamurthy, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer

EVANSTON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flashpoint Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of structural nanomedicines, today announced the appointment of Venkat R. Krishnamurthy, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Krishnamurthy is an accomplished scientific and executive leader with more than 15 years of experience developing RNA therapeutics, bringing deep expertise in oligonucleotide chemistry, drug delivery, and advancing genetic medicine programs from discovery through clinical development.

“We are thrilled to welcome Venkat to the Flashpoint executive team,” said Barry Labinger, Chief Executive Officer of Flashpoint Therapeutics. “Venkat’s proven leadership and remarkable track record of translating complex science into clinical stage medicines is a perfect fit for our mission. His deep expertise across multiple modalities will be instrumental as we accelerate the development of our proprietary structural nanomedicine platform and build a pipeline of transformative medicines for patients, and his direct experience guiding an RNA therapeutic from concept to FDA approval is invaluable.”

Dr. Krishnamurthy joins Flashpoint from Korro Bio, where he served as Senior Vice President, Head of Platform Research. At Korro, he was a member of the executive team responsible for building its RNA editing platform and advancing therapeutic programs from discovery into clinical development. Prior to Korro, he held leadership roles at Eli Lilly as Executive Director of Genetic Medicines and at AstraZeneca as a Team Lead for new modalities and non-viral delivery. Earlier in his career at Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Krishnamurthy played an integral role in advancing the company’s siRNA platform, including the advancement of Nedosiran, an FDA approved product for the treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria. He began his career as an Instructor at Harvard Medical School after a postdoctoral fellowship at Princeton University. He has authored more than 50 publications and patents and is widely recognized for his contributions to oligonucleotide chemistry, delivery systems, and RNA therapeutics.

“I am thrilled to join Flashpoint Therapeutics at such a pivotal moment,” said Dr. Krishnamurthy. “The structural nanomedicine platform developed by Professor Chad Mirkin and the Flashpoint team represents a paradigm shift in how we think about the design and therapeutic potential of nanomedicines. The ability to use structure to control biological function is a powerful concept with the potential to solve long-standing challenges in drug delivery and targeting. I look forward to working with the talented team to build a world-class R&D engine and translate this powerful technology into meaningful new therapies for patients.”

About Flashpoint Therapeutics

Flashpoint Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new class of precision-engineered structural nanomedicines. Our platform enables the creation of targeted therapies that co-deliver optimized combinations of therapeutic components directly to individual cells, enhancing drug delivery, stability, potency, and safety. This modular approach supports a broad range of therapies, encompassing modalities like mRNA, siRNA, DNA, proteins, and CRISPR. The company’s proprietary discovery platform is founded on nanotechnology research developed over the past decade at the laboratory of Prof. Chad Mirkin, Director of the International Institute for Nanotechnology at Northwestern University. Through strategic licensing and acquisition transactions with Northwestern University, Holden Pharmaceuticals, and Exicure, Flashpoint has assembled more than 150 issued patents and patent applications covering nucleic acid, protein, and CRISPR gene editing therapeutics. The company is funded by key investors, including Beta Lab and CS Venture Opportunities Fund. The company has also established an important partnership with King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC), which will advance the technology platform via the Flashpoint-KAIMRC Center of Excellence in Structural Nanomedicine and clinical trials in Saudi research institutions.

