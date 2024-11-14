Flare Therapeutics Inc., a GordonMD® Global Investments LP Portfolio Company, Enters Strategic Discovery Collaboration with Roche

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GordonMD® Global Investments LP announced today that its portfolio company, Flare Therapeutics Inc., has entered into a strategic discovery collaboration with Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY). Flare will lead discovery and preclinical activities targeting multiple transcription factor targets in oncology, while Roche will pursue the further preclinical and clinical development and commercialization of potential products from the collaboration, leveraging its industry-leading capabilities in oncology.





Combining Flare’s advanced proteomic and mass spectrometry platform — powered by its proprietary library of electrophilic compounds — to discover small molecule drugs targeting transcription factors previously deemed yet to be affected by drugs in oncology with Roche’s experience in developing and manufacturing medicines, this collaboration seeks to advance potentially transformative therapies for patients living with cancer.

Flare will receive a US$70 million upfront cash payment and is eligible to receive discovery, development, and commercialization milestone payments potentially exceeding US$1.8 billion and royalties. Additionally, Flare retains a right to co-fund development for one target under the collaboration in exchange for increased royalties in the United States for this target. Flare will retain ownership of its existing pipeline, including its lead clinical-stage program, FX-909, in advanced urothelial cancer, its prostate cancer program entering IND-enabling studies, and other programs in discovery and early development in oncology and other therapeutic areas.

“This collaboration reinforces Flare’s capacity to advance its breakthrough science,” said Dr. Craig Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of GordonMD®.

“We look forward to our partnership with Roche because we share a commitment to tackling the most challenging disease areas with novel approaches and overcoming the difficulties of drugging transcription factors,” said Rob Sims, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Co-founder of Flare Therapeutics.

About GordonMD® Global Investments LP

GordonMD® Global Investments LP was founded in 2021 by Craig Gordon, MD, a licensed physician with more than 14 years of buy-side experience managing global biopharmaceutical portfolios. The firm focuses on identifying differentiated investment opportunities in biopharmaceutical companies primarily located in the U.S., Europe and Japan.

Contacts



Media Contact:

Jim Gold

jgold@lumentus.com

347-968-2912