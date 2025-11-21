Flagship Pioneering Announces New Agreements with ProFound Therapeutics and Quotient Therapeutics Under its Collaboration with GSK

First feasibility agreements under Flagship and GSK framework collaboration

Agreements will utilize ProFound's and Quotient's platform technologies to discover and validate novel treatments for respiratory and liver diseases

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Pioneering, a scientific innovation engine for transformative platforms and products, today announced that ProFound Therapeutics and Quotient Therapeutics have entered into separate feasibility agreements with GSK to discover and validate novel targets and therapeutic approaches in respiratory and liver diseases. These are the first company-focused agreements signed under the framework collaboration between Flagship and GSK to combine GSK's disease area expertise and development capabilities with Flagship's ecosystem of bioplatform companies, inclusive of its novel modalities and technologies.

"Flagship Pioneering and GSK have a shared mission to accelerate the development of breakthrough medicines for patients with the greatest unmet needs by combining innovative new technologies with deep drug development expertise," said Paul Biondi, Managing Partner, Flagship Pioneering. "These agreements bring together two pioneering approaches to advance innovative treatments for respiratory and liver diseases, and to identify novel and differentiated targets that may alter the course of disease."

Tapping the expanded human proteome to advance novel medicines for respiratory diseases

ProFound will leverage its ProFoundry™ Platform, which combines state-of-the-art protein detection technologies, targeted high-throughput functional validation methods, and advanced computational tools, to unearth a rich source of differentiated potential protein drugs and drug targets from the expanded human proteome, a vast set of previously unrecognized proteins encoded by the human genome. Through two separate agreements, ProFound will advance foundational discoveries to characterize novel proteins with strong genetic associations with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and examine their therapeutic relevance for these diseases.

Harnessing somatic genomics to unlock novel therapies for respiratory and liver diseases

Quotient's cutting-edge Somatic Genomics platform has the potential to unlock new therapeutic strategies across any disease by studying the natural, acquired genetic diversity present in patients. Through three separate agreements, Quotient will use its somatic genomics technology to identify disease-causal drug targets that have the potential to create breakthrough medicines for COPD, IPF and Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH).

Under the terms of the agreements, if GSK elects to progress into a further collaboration, ProFound and Quotient will advance their respective programs through key preclinical activities, after which GSK will have the exclusive option to advance the programs into clinical studies.

About ProFound™ Therapeutics



ProFound™ Therapeutics is discovering proteins hidden within the expanded human proteome to uncover novel drugs and drug targets, producing first-in-class medicines for a multitude of diseases. The company's ProFoundry™ Platform uses state-of-the-art protein detection technologies to systematically identify and validate novel proteins and dissect their therapeutic potential. The result is an ever-expanding database of tens of thousands of novel proteins, including their connectivity, functionality, and roles in health and disease. ProFound Therapeutics was founded in 2020 by Flagship Pioneering. For more information, please visit www.profoundtx.com.

About Quotient Therapeutics



Quotient Therapeutics develops breakthrough medicines informed by natural somatic genetic diversity present in patients. Through our integrated somatic genomics and computational technologies, we gain unbiased, unprecedented resolution into disease-causal drug targets that we leverage to design and develop first-in-class therapies. With this, we are forging a new status quo for biopharma research and development through a broad pipeline of internal and partnered programs. We were founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2022. For more information, visit www.quotient-tx.com.

About Flagship Pioneering and Pioneering Medicines



Flagship Pioneering invents and builds platform companies, each with the potential for multiple products that transform human health, sustainability and beyond. Since its launch in 2000, Flagship has originated and fostered more than 100 scientific ventures, operating with $14 billion of assets under its direction as of its latest capital raise, announced in July 2024. The current Flagship ecosystem comprises more than 40 companies, including Foghorn Therapeutics, Generate Biomedicines, Inari, Indigo Agriculture, Lila Sciences, Moderna, Sana Biotechnology, Tessera Therapeutics and Valo Health.

Pioneering Medicines, Flagship Pioneering's in house drug development unit, is dedicated to conceiving and developing a broad portfolio of life-changing treatments for patients built from Flagship's innovative platforms. Harnessing the drug development expertise of its team together with the power of Flagship's multiple scientific platforms, Pioneering Medicines explores and identifies new product concepts which are then advanced jointly with Flagship's bioplatform companies. Within Flagship's Innovation Supply Chain partnerships, Pioneering Medicines works with external collaborators to apply its unique approach to partners' R&D priorities. These partnerships are highly co-creative strategic alliances that accelerate therapeutic innovation by bringing together partners spanning the full spectrum of drug discovery, development, and production.

Media Contact:



Flagship Pioneering



press@flagshippioneering.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flagship-pioneering-announces-new-agreements-with-profound-therapeutics-and-quotient-therapeutics-under-its-collaboration-with-gsk-302621224.html

SOURCE Flagship Pioneering