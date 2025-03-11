First Clinical Data for Gilead’s Investigational Once-Yearly Lenacapavir for HIV Prevention Presented at CROI 2025 and Published in The Lancet

– Phase 1 Data Indicate Potential for Use of Once-Yearly Lenacapavir for HIV Prevention, with Plans to Launch a Phase 3 Trial in 2H 2025 –

– Also at CROI: New PURPOSE 1 Data Showcasing Preference for Twice-Yearly Lenacapavir vs. Once-Daily Orals and In-Depth Look at Adolescent Pharmacokinetic, Safety and Efficacy Data –

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today presented the first data from its ongoing Phase 1 study investigating two novel, once-yearly formulations of lenacapavir, the company’s injectable HIV-1 capsid inhibitor, for the investigational use of HIV prevention as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). The data were presented during an oral abstract session at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI 2025) and were also published today in The Lancet. Data will support the future development of once-yearly lenacapavir for PrEP, for which Gilead plans to launch a Phase 3 study in the second half of 2025.





The Phase 1 study data showed that the two different formulations of once-yearly lenacapavir administered via intramuscular injection achieved and maintained plasma concentrations exceeding those associated with HIV prevention efficacy observed in the Phase 3 PURPOSE 1 trial (NCT04994509) and PURPOSE 2 trial (NCT04925752). The previously reported PURPOSE 1 and PURPOSE 2 data showed that twice-yearly subcutaneous lenacapavir demonstrated superiority at reducing HIV infections when compared to background HIV incidence (bHIV) and once-daily oral Truvada® (emtricitabine 200mg and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300mg; F/TDF) in a broad and geographically diverse range of people.

“Gilead is continuing to innovate in our work to develop additional person-centered long-acting injectable and oral options to help people find an HIV prevention choice that is right for them,” said Jared Baeten, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President, Virology Therapeutic Area Head, Gilead Sciences. “Once-yearly lenacapavir, if approved, could become an important new HIV prevention option that could help address PrEP adherence and persistence challenges for individuals who need or want PrEP around the world.”

Promising once-yearly lenacapavir for PrEP pharmacokinetic profiles over 52 weeks

The Phase 1 study evaluated the pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability of two intramuscular single-dose 5000mg lenacapavir formulations. The trial included 40 healthy adults at low risk of HIV acquisition, between the ages of 18 and 55 years, with a body mass index of less than or equal to 35.0 kg/m2.

Lenacapavir plasma concentrations for participants remained above the 95% effective concentration for at least 56 weeks with both formulations. Furthermore, median trough concentrations of both formulations of once-yearly lenacapavir at Week 52 (57.0 ng/mL and 65.6 ng/mL) were higher than those observed with twice-yearly lenacapavir in the PURPOSE 1 and PURPOSE 2 trials at Week 26 (23.4 ng/mL). Data from the study confirmed that both once-yearly formulations of lenacapavir warrant further investigation.

Safety data demonstrated both formulations of once-yearly lenacapavir for PrEP were well tolerated, with no new safety signals

Once-yearly lenacapavir is being investigated as an intramuscular injection. This is different from the subcutaneous formulation of lenacapavir, which is being investigated for twice-yearly dosing. The most commonly reported adverse event for both intramuscular formulations studied was injection site pain, which was mostly mild in severity and resolved within 1 week (occurred in 80% of participants receiving formulation 1, and 75% receiving formulation 2), and was reduced by pretreatment with an ice pack. Medication-emergent adverse events were similar between the two cohorts and mostly mild to moderate in severity.

New PrEP modality preference data demonstrate preference for twice-yearly lenacapavir vs. once-daily orals in PURPOSE 1 survey participants

New quantitative survey data and late-breaking qualitative survey data from the PURPOSE 1 trial, evaluating twice-yearly subcutaneous lenacapavir for PrEP among cisgender women in sub-Saharan Africa, were also presented at CROI in two poster sessions. An interim analysis of surveys included 2,561 trial participants’ self-reported preferences for twice-yearly lenacapavir for PrEP injections and once-daily pills, with approximately two-thirds of survey respondents preferring twice-yearly lenacapavir at Week 52 of their trial participation, compared to fewer than one-third of respondents preferring once-daily pills. Additionally, at Week 52, most respondents (61%) reported they would feel more protected from HIV with twice-yearly PrEP injections compared with once-daily pills, and 61% of respondents also reported they would feel more confident about not missing a PrEP dose with twice-yearly injections compared with once-daily pills. Qualitative data among 108 participants also showed that respondents, particularly adolescents aged 16 and 17 years, noted that twice-yearly injections better suited their lifestyles compared with once-daily pills.

New study population data from PURPOSE 1 show comparable pharmacokinetic and safety profiles for both adolescent and adult trial participants

Additional adolescent-related data from the PURPOSE 1 trial were also presented at CROI yesterday during an oral abstract session and press conference. PURPOSE 1 is the first adult Phase 3 HIV prevention trial to intentionally include adolescents aged 16 and 17 years, and trial enrollment was much higher than in typical adolescent-dedicated studies (124 adolescents, 56 of whom were assigned to the lenacapavir group). The data showed that observed lenacapavir plasma concentrations were comparable between adolescent and adult trial groups, with participants in both groups experiencing the same most common adverse events. There were zero incident HIV infections across the adolescent and adult groups receiving lenacapavir. Given these results, data submitted to regulatory authorities support the potential use of twice-yearly lenacapavir for adolescents who need or want PrEP

The use of lenacapavir for the prevention of HIV is investigational and has not been determined to be safe or efficacious and is not approved anywhere globally.

There is currently no cure for HIV or AIDS.

About Lenacapavir

Lenacapavir is approved in multiple countries for the treatment of adults with multi-drug resistant HIV in combination with other antiretrovirals. The use of lenacapavir for HIV prevention is investigational and the safety and efficacy of lenacapavir for this use have not been established.

The multi-stage mechanism of action of lenacapavir is distinguishable from other currently approved classes of antiviral agents. While most antivirals act on just one stage of viral replication, lenacapavir is designed to inhibit HIV at multiple stages of its lifecycle and has no known cross resistance exhibited in vitro to other existing drug classes.

Lenacapavir is being evaluated as a long-acting option in multiple ongoing and planned early and late-stage clinical studies in Gilead’s HIV prevention and treatment research program. Lenacapavir is being developed as a foundation for potential future HIV therapies with the goal of offering both long-acting oral and injectable options with several dosing frequencies, in combination or as a mono agent, that help address individual needs and preferences of people and communities affected by HIV. Science Magazine named lenacapavir its 2024 “Breakthrough of the Year.”

About the PURPOSE Program

Gilead’s landmark PURPOSE program is the most comprehensive and diverse HIV prevention trial program ever conducted. The program comprises five HIV prevention trials around the world that are focused on innovation in science, trial design, community engagement and health equity.

The PURPOSE trials are evaluating the safety and efficacy of an investigational, twice-yearly injectable medicine, lenacapavir, to reduce the chance of getting HIV. The Phase 2 and 3 program, consisting of PURPOSE 1-5, is assessing the potential of lenacapavir to help a diverse range of people around the world who could benefit from PrEP.

More information about the PURPOSE program, including individual trial descriptions, populations and locations, can be found at www.purposestudies.com.

About Gilead HIV

For more than 35 years, Gilead has been a leading innovator in the field of HIV, driving advances in treatment, prevention and cure research. Gilead researchers have developed 12 HIV medications, including the first single-tablet regimen to treat HIV, the first antiretroviral for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to help reduce new HIV infections, and the first long-acting injectable HIV treatment medication administered twice-yearly. Our advances in medical research have helped to transform HIV into a treatable, preventable, chronic condition for millions of people.

Gilead is committed to continued scientific innovation to provide solutions for the evolving needs of people affected by HIV around the world. Through partnerships, collaborations and charitable giving, the company also aims to improve education, expand access and address barriers to care, with the goal of ending the HIV epidemic for everyone, everywhere. Gilead was recognized as one of the leading philanthropic funders of HIV-related programs in a report released by Funders Concerned About AIDS.

