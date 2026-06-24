Finetech Debuts Fully Automatic Liquid Capsule Filling Machine at CPhI China 2026 in Shanghai

System delivers filling volume accuracy within ±2–3%, output of 15,600 capsules per hour, and in-line rejection rates below 0.2%, addressing critical dosing consistency requirements for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturers

SHANGHAI, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finetech Pharmaceutical Equipment exhibited its new fully automatic liquid capsule filling machine at CPhI & PMEC China 2026, held June 16–18 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) in Shanghai. The machine drew interest from pharmaceutical manufacturers, nutraceutical producers, and equipment buyers attending the three-day event.

The new system targets a persistent challenge in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical production: achieving consistent, verifiable dosing of liquid and high-viscosity materials into hard capsules at production scale. Conventional semi-automatic equipment often struggles to maintain uniform fill volumes across large batches, resulting in product variability, regulatory risk, and elevated material waste.

Finetech's liquid capsule filling machine addresses these issues through a peristaltic pump-based dosing system that holds filling volume error stably within ±2% to ±3%. The system is compatible with a broad range of formulations, including oily liquids, aqueous solutions, suspensions, microemulsions, pastes, and hot-melt materials. It also supports four filling configurations in a single platform: liquid capsule, capsule-in-capsule, powder-in-capsule, and pellets-in-capsule.

The machine operates through a fully automated sequence — capsule feeding, vacuum separation, liquid filling, in-line defect rejection, sealing, and discharge — with no manual intervention required during production. Capsule feeding success rate is rated at 99% or above. Optical fiber sensors detect missing or misplaced capsules in real time, triggering automatic halts and rejection of noncompliant units. The in-line rejection rate is kept below 0.2%, which reduces raw material loss compared to post-batch quality checks.

Output reaches 15,600 capsules per hour, a rate well above comparable semi-automatic equipment. The modular turntable design supports rapid mold change across capsule sizes 000# through 5#, accommodating both gelatin and HPMC vegetarian capsules. This flexibility makes the system suitable for manufacturers running multiple product lines or small-batch specialty formulations.

Sealing integrity is handled through patented glue-sealing and heat-sealing technology at the capsule body-cap joint. A dual sealing structure using NBR and SIL rings prevents lubricant contamination and resists liquid corrosion, extending bearing service life and protecting product stability during storage and transport.

All material-contact components are manufactured from 316L or 304 stainless steel with mirror polishing, designed to withstand high-temperature sterilization and routine cleaning. The machine meets GMP, FDA, and CE standards, supporting manufacturers who export finished products to regulated markets including the United States and European Union.

Machine control runs on a PLC and touch-screen interface with customizable parameters, automatic fault diagnostics, output statistics, and adaptive adjustment for temperature and humidity. The system is designed for 24-hour continuous production.

"The core problem we set out to solve was dosing reliability," said Tony Tao, CEO of Finetech. "For manufacturers working with liquid formulations — whether that's fish oil, vitamin E, essential oils, or poorly soluble active pharmaceutical ingredients — a filling error of even a few percentage points can mean failed batch testing, product recalls, or dosing that doesn't meet label claims. We built this machine to hold that error consistently within ±3% across an entire production run, not just under ideal conditions."

Tao added that the system was designed with North American and European regulatory expectations in mind. "Healthcare manufacturers in the U.S. face strict requirements around contamination control, documentation, and batch traceability. The enclosed structure, GMP-compliant materials, in-line inspection, and PLC-based output logging are all there to support that. We wanted a machine that doesn't just perform well on the floor but also holds up during audits."

Beyond pharmaceutical applications, the machine serves manufacturers in the health food and nutraceutical sector — including producers of plant extracts, probiotic capsules, bee products, and functional oil supplements — as well as cosmetic producers filling oral or topical essence capsules.

Finetech also displayed a semi-automatic liquid capsule filling machine, a DPP-150 blister packaging machine, and a GGS-240A ampoule liquid filling and sealing machine at the exhibition.

CPhI & PMEC China 2026 brought together more than 3,500 exhibitors and 110,000 pharmaceutical industry professionals across the three-day event, covering the full pharmaceutical supply chain including active pharmaceutical ingredients, finished dosage forms, manufacturing equipment, and packaging.

About Finetech Pharmaceutical Equipment

Finetech is a China-based manufacturer of pharmaceutical processing and packaging machinery, specializing in capsule filling, tablet coating, blister packaging, and liquid filling systems. The company's equipment is certified to GMP, FDA, and CE standards and is used by pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and food manufacturers across global markets. Finetech is headquartered in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province.

Contact:

Finetech Pharmaceutical Equipment



Tony Tao



info@pharmamachinecn.com



https://pharmamachinecn.com/





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SOURCE Wenzhou Finetech Machinery Technology Co.,Ltd.