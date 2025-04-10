Find Therapeutics Welcomes Two New Members to Its Board of Directors

Dr. Nancy Messier and Dr. Thierry Abribat join Find Therapeutics to support its mission and growth.

MONTRÉAL, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Find Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies for autoimmune diseases, is proud to announce the appointment of two scientific and life science experts to its Board of Directors: Dr. Nancy Messier and Dr. Thierry Abribat.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Nancy Messier and Dr. Thierry Abribat to our Board of Directors. Their complementary expertise — in drug discovery, clinical development, and business strategy — is a valuable asset to Find as we continue advancing our remyelinating agent, FTX-101" commented Paul F. Truex, Chairman of Find, “As FTX-101 nears completion of initial human clinical studies, Nancy and Thierry will be invaluable at helping guide our next steps. The novel mechanism of FTX-101 represents a promising approach for a variety of autoimmune diseases where repairing and rebuilding myelin could be a monumental change for patients. We are fortunate to have their expertise and look forward to their contributions.”

As Vice President of Drug Discovery at Feldan Therapeutics, Dr. Messier oversees drug discovery and preclinical development of innovative therapies using the Shuttle, a peptide-based intracellular delivery platform. Her work on the intralesional treatment of basal cell carcinoma has led to a first clinical trial in humans in the fall of 2024. Dr. Messier obtained a PhD in microbiology from Laval University following her work on antibiotic resistance conducted at the Infectious Disease Research Center (CHUQ) in Quebec City.

Dr. Abribat is a biotech executive and serial entrepreneur who has founded, managed, and exited three biotech companies, delivering innovative drugs to the patients while consistently providing positive returns to investors: Alizé Pharma, acquired by Millendo Therapeutics (2017); Alizé Pharma 2, acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals (2016); and Amolyt Pharma, acquired by AstraZeneca (2024). Prior to his entrepreneurial track, he held several executive positions with increasing responsibilities in drug development, business development and management, as CSO at Theratechnologies (TSX:TH, Montreal, Canada) and as COO at OPi SA, Pharmaceuticals for Rare Diseases (Lyon, France), until OPi’s acquisition by EUSA Pharma Inc in 2007. Dr. Abribat is a doctor in veterinary medicine and holds a PhD in neuroendocrinology from the National Polytechnic Institute of Toulouse.

About FTX-101

Find’s lead compound, FTX-101, is a first-in-class remyelinating agent that aims to restore vision to people suffering from Chronic Optic Neuropathy. FTX-101 is a rationally designed therapeutic peptide that targets Plexin A1 and Neuropilin 1, a receptor complex present in the brain that has been shown to be involved in the migration and differentiation of oligodendrocyte precursor cells into myelinating oligodendrocytes. Compelling preclinical data for FTX-101 in demyelinating models show strong myelin repair activity.

About Find

Find Therapeutics is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of next generation therapies to treat inflammatory autoimmune diseases. The company was launched in 2020 and is supported with investments from CTI Life Sciences, adMare BioInnovations and Investissement Québec, with an exclusive license from SATT-Conectus and the University of Strasbourg on technology and related know-how. Visit https://www.findtherapeutics.com/ for more details about Find Therapeutics.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/find-therapeutics-welcomes-two-new-members-to-its-board-of-directors-302425067.html

SOURCE Find Therapeutics Inc.