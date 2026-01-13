SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Field Medical to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 13, 2026 
CARDIFF-BY-THE-SEA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Medical Inc., a clinical-stage medical technology company advancing a versatile, next-generation pulsed field ablation (PFA) platform designed to support both ventricular tachycardia (VT) and atrial fibrillation (AF) ablation, today announced that its founder, Steven Mickelsen, MD, will present at the 44th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT at The Westin St. Francis in San Francisco.

The presentation will feature a company overview, including the FieldForce™ PFA platform, clinical progress in VT, the Field-PULSE AF study, and plans for the upcoming pivotal VT trial.

Field Medical's leadership team will be available for meetings during the conference. To request a meeting, please email ir@fieldmedicalinc.com.

About Field Medical® Inc.

Founded in 2022, Field Medical is a clinical-stage medical technology company committed to advancing pulsed field ablation (PFA) solutions for complex cardiac arrhythmias. Its FieldForce™ Ablation System integrates a focal catheter design with proprietary FieldBending™ energy designed to safely deliver efficient, precise ablation with the goal of improving outcomes in ventricular and atrial arrhythmia treatment. In 2024, Field Medical earned Breakthrough Device Designation and gained entry into the FDA TAP Pilot Program for its ventricular tachycardia indication. In October 2025, the VCAS trial was published in Circulation.

For more information, visit www.fieldmedicalinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

The FieldForce™ Ablation System is an investigational device and is limited by federal (or U.S.) law to investigational use.

