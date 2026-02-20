Ficerafusp Alfa 2000mg Q2W Demonstrates Deep, Durable Responses in 1L R/M HPV-Negative HNSCC and Supports Development of Less Frequent Dosing Regimen

Phase 1b expansion cohort data evaluating 2000mg of ficerafusp alfa every other week in combination with pembrolizumab in 1L HPV-negative R/M HNSCC patients demonstrate rapid, deep and durable responses with generally well-tolerated safety profile

Company plans to develop a loading and every-three-week maintenance regimen for ficerafusp alfa, pending regulatory alignment

Company to host conference call and webcast on Friday, February 20, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing transformative bifunctional therapies to patients with solid tumors, today presented preliminary safety and efficacy data from an exploratory Phase 1b expansion cohort evaluating 2000mg of ficerafusp alfa every other week (Q2W) in combination with pembrolizumab in first-line (1L) human papillomavirus (HPV)-negative recurrent/metastatic (R/M) head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). The expansion cohort data, which explore a higher dose and less-frequent dosing regimen of ficerafusp alfa, are being highlighted in a plenary presentation today at the 2026 Multidisciplinary Head and Neck Cancers Symposium (MHNCS).

Ficerafusp alfa is the first and only bifunctional epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-directed antibody combined with a TGF-β ligand trap designed to drive increased tumor penetration and improve survival outcomes. Bicara is currently evaluating ficerafusp alfa at 1500mg weekly (QW) in Phase 3 of the ongoing FORTIFI-HN01 pivotal study.

“Results from this alternative dosing cohort, including rapid, deep and durable responses, a consistent safety profile, and sustained TGF-β neutralization in 1L HPV-negative R/M HNSCC patients, reinforce the strength of ficerafusp alfa’s differentiated mechanism of action,” said David Raben, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Bicara Therapeutics. “TGF-β inhibition is established quickly and sustained with less frequent dosing while maintaining deep and durable responses, creating a compelling opportunity to pursue a loading and maintenance regimen for ficerafusp alfa. We remain confident that ficerafusp alfa uniquely enables both meaningful tumor penetration and long‑term benefit, and we are committed to advancing dosing options that strengthen both patient experience and outcomes.”

The Phase 1b expansion cohort data presented at MHNCS show that 2000mg Q2W ficerafusp alfa in combination with pembrolizumab was generally well-tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with the known safety profile of ficerafusp alfa plus pembrolizumab in R/M HNSCC. 2000mg Q2W of ficerafusp alfa demonstrated a 48% confirmed overall response rate (ORR), with 26% of patients achieving a complete response (CR) and 77% of responders demonstrating deep responses of at least 80% tumor shrinkage. Preliminary efficacy data demonstrated enhanced durability and additional outcomes data continue to mature.

Table 1. Results from Phase 1b expansion cohorts of ficerafusp alfa in combination with pembrolizumab in 1L R/M HPV-negative HNSCC

2000mg Q2W1

(n=27) 1500mg QW2

(n=28) Confirmed ORR 48% 54% CR rate 26% 21% Deep (≥80%) responses 77% 80% Median time to response 1.6 months 1.4 months Median PFS NE 9.9 months Median DoR NE 21.7 months Median OS NE 21.3 months Depth of response at 24-weeks (n=11) (n=11) Median depth of response at 24-weeks 100% 82% Percent of responders achieving deep (≥80%) response at 24-weeks 73% 64% 1. Data snapshot as of December 16, 2025. 2. Data snapshot as of March 20, 2025. Chung CH, et al. J Clin Oncol. 2025;43(16 suppl):6017.

Updated biomarker results demonstrated that 2000mg Q2W maintains TGF-β inhibition and immune activation while delivering deep responses, consistent with the differentiated clinical profile established by 1500mg QW of ficerafusp alfa. The growing body of pharmacokinetic, translational and clinical data supports development of an additional dose regimen that optimizes efficacy, safety and convenience without compromising the depth nor durability of response that are characteristic of ficerafusp alfa’s differentiated clinical profile.

Bicara plans to develop ficerafusp alfa with a loading and every-three-week maintenance schedule and aims to achieve regulatory alignment to enable data generation by potential U.S. approval. The ongoing FORTIFI-HN01 pivotal study continues to enroll patients globally to be treated with 1500mg weekly of ficerafusp alfa in combination with pembrolizumab.

About Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Head and neck squamous cell carcinomas (HNSCCs) develop from the mucosal epithelium in the oral cavity, pharynx and larynx and are the most common malignancies that arise in the head and neck. HNSCC is one of the most common cancers in the United States and globally with a rising incidence anticipated to reach one million new global cases annually by 2030. Ten percent of HNSCC patients are diagnosed with metastatic disease and up to 30% develop a recurrence or metastases over time after receiving initial treatment for advanced HNSCC.

Most cases of HNSCC are thought to result from accumulated mutations caused by carcinogenic exposures such as tobacco smoke or HPV infection. Approximately 80% of patients with R/M HNSCC are HPV-negative. These HPV-negative tumors often exhibit a recurrence pattern that is primarily local and are associated with severe morbidities, including fatal tumor bleeding, intense pain, difficulty swallowing, significant weight loss, and cachexia. This highlights a critical unmet need for therapies that have the potential to deliver durable anti-tumor responses, ultimately leading to meaningful improvements in patients' quality of life.

About Ficerafusp Alfa

Ficerafusp alfa is a first-in-class bifunctional antibody designed to drive tumor penetration by breaking barriers in the tumor microenvironment that have challenged the treatment of multiple solid tumor cancers. Specifically, ficerafusp alfa combines two clinically validated targets: an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β). Through this targeted mechanism, ficerafusp alfa reverses the fibrotic and immune-excluded tumor microenvironment driven by TGF-β signaling to enable tumor penetration that drives deep and durable responses. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to ficerafusp alfa in combination with pembrolizumab for the first line (1L) treatment of patients with metastatic or with unresectable, recurrent (R/M) head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) whose tumors express programmed death-ligand 1 with combined positive score (CPS) ≥1, excluding human papillomavirus (HPV)-positive oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma.

Ficerafusp alfa is currently being evaluated in FORTIFI-HN01, a pivotal Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with 1L R/M HNSCC.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing transformative bifunctional therapies to patients with solid tumors. Bicara’s lead program, ficerafusp alfa, is a first-in-class bifunctional antibody designed to drive tumor penetration by breaking barriers in the tumor microenvironment that have challenged the treatment of multiple solid tumor cancers. Specifically, ficerafusp alfa combines two clinically validated targets: an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β). Through this targeted mechanism, ficerafusp alfa reverses the fibrotic and immune-excluded tumor microenvironment driven by TGF-β signaling to enable tumor penetration that drives deep and durable responses. Ficerafusp alfa is being developed in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, where there remains a significant unmet need, as well as other solid tumor types. For more information, please visit www.bicara.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

