FibroBiologics Unveils New and Expanded Houston Laboratory Space to Pursue Innovation and Breakthroughs in Fibroblast-Based Therapeutics - April 8, 2025

Located in Houston, Texas, the new facility allows FibroBiologics to expand its research and development efforts utilizing fibroblast-based technology

HOUSTON, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 240+ patents issued and pending for the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced the opening of a new laboratory facility that will expand the company’s ability to pioneer additional candidates for chronic disease-focused indications leveraging its novel fibroblast-based technology.

The new laboratory space will increase the company’s pace of discovery for potential therapeutics including multiple chronic disease indications and will enhance the development of treatment candidates for upcoming target indications. The company plans to hire additional researchers to help staff the facility and join FibroBiologics’ mission to combat chronic diseases using its fibroblast-based technology platform. The facility encompasses over 10,000-square-feet of lab and office space, with the potential of bringing in-house our GMP manufacturing for our drug product candidates we plan to use in our future clinical trials.

“This expansion marks a transformative step forward for our company and our mission,” said Pete O’Heeron, CEO and Founder of FibroBiologics. “By significantly increasing the size of our lab, we are creating the space and infrastructure needed to foster greater innovation and accelerate scientific breakthroughs. This new facility will allow our teams to explore a broader pipeline of candidates, collaborate more effectively, and push the boundaries of what is possible in treating chronic diseases. With this added capacity, we are not only scaling up our research efforts but also paving the way for in-house manufacturing of our cell therapy products. Having full control of the manufacturing process will help us streamline the supply chain and reduce our reliance on external partners. Most importantly, this investment in growth and innovation strengthens our ability to deliver life-changing therapies to patients faster and more efficiently than ever before.”

Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of FibroBiologics added, “To date, our progress in developing potentially transformative therapeutic candidates for chronic diseases using fibroblasts has been remarkable. This new laboratory facility will enable further expansion and acceleration of our research and development efforts. Additionally, the expansive new space will enable us to bring in-house currently outsourced projects, expand our science team and further contribute to the increased efficiency of our R&D efforts.”

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning increasing research and development efforts, manufacturing drug product candidates, and hiring. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics’ management’s current expectations, estimates, projections, and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics’ management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in FibroBiologics’ annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) risks related to FibroBiologics’ liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business; (b) expectations regarding the initiation, progress and expected results of our R&D efforts and preclinical studies; (c) the unpredictable relationship between R&D and preclinical results and clinical study results; and (d) the ability of FibroBiologics to successfully prosecute its patent applications. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update, or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 240+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

