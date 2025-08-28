SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

FibroBiologics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

August 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 275+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, announced that Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Pete O’Heeron, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 8-10 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

FibroBiologics will deliver a company presentation at 12:00 p.m. ET on September 10 and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event.

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics’ website or email FibroBiologics at info@fibrobiologics.com.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 275+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

General Inquiries:
info@fibrobiologics.com

Investor Relations:
Nic Johnson
Russo Partners
(212) 845-4242
fibrobiologicsIR@russopr.com

Media Contact:
Liz Phillips
Russo Partners
(347) 956-7697
Elizabeth.phillips@russopartnersllc.com


Texas Events
Fibrobiologics
