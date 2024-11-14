FibroBiologics Files Patent Application Covering Reduction of Blood Clots Associated with Instant Blood-Mediated Inflammatory Reaction (IBMIR) in Cell-Based Therapeutics

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 160+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, announced the filing of a patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office covering methods employing fibroblasts or other Tissue Factor (TF)-expressing cells to prevent IBMIR-mediated blood clotting.

This patent application addresses a critical challenge in cell therapy: the risk of instant IBMIR, which can lead to complications such as complement activation, immune cell infiltration, platelet adhesion and coagulation (clotting) that endanger the effectiveness and safety of cell-based treatment. Reducing inflammatory and coagulative responses has the potential to transform therapeutic protocols for intravascular, subcutaneous, and intraperitoneal cell administration and could provide safer and more effective treatments for patients worldwide.

“This patent application describes how we may be able to improve cell therapies by reducing adverse events and rejection by the body’s immune system, potentially eliminating blood clotting triggered by the body’s inflammatory response,” said Pete O’Heeron, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics.

“This approach harnesses the natural properties of fibroblasts and other TF-expressing cells to minimize the risks of, and overcome, IBMIR, a well-known limitation in cell therapy treatments,” said Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of FibroBiologics. “By reducing the inflammatory responses to therapeutic cells, we have developed a unique approach that can make cell therapy treatments potentially safer and more effective. This advancement exemplifies our goal to transform what is possible in the cell therapy space.”

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 160+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

