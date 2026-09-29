FibroBiologics Announces Grant of European Patent for Methods of Enhancing Fibroblast Therapeutic Activity

Newly Granted Patent Covers Methods of Augmenting the Regenerative Efficacy of Fibroblasts Using Platelet Rich Plasma and Cytokines, with Claims Directed to Angiogenesis and Spinal Disc Regeneration

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) ("FibroBiologics" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 270+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that the European Patent Office has granted European Patent No. 3568465, titled "Methods of Enhancing Fibroblast Therapeutic Activity." The patent covers methods of augmenting the efficacy of fibroblasts for the regeneration of cells and/or tissues by contacting the fibroblasts with platelet rich plasma and one or more cytokines, including fibroblast growth factor alpha (FGF-alpha) or fibroblast growth factor beta (FGF-beta), with additional claims directed to angiogenesis and the regeneration of spinal discs.

Chronic lower back pain is one of the most common and costly medical conditions, and degeneration of the intervertebral discs is a frequent underlying cause. As described in the patent, lower back pain affects approximately 80% of Americans at some point in their lives. As a disc degenerates, it loses proteoglycans and water content, the composition of its collagen changes, and inflammatory processes set in, all of which contribute to pain and loss of function. Most available treatments manage symptoms or rely on surgery rather than restoring the disc tissue itself. The methods described in the patent are designed to condition fibroblasts with platelet rich plasma and specific cytokines so that the cells possess enhanced anti-inflammatory, angiogenic, and regenerative properties, including an increased capacity to produce proteoglycans and matrix, before they are used to treat degenerated tissue.

Key highlights of the granted claims include:

A method of augmenting the efficacy of fibroblasts for the regeneration of cells and/or tissues by contacting the fibroblasts with platelet rich plasma and one or more cytokines, wherein the cytokines comprise FGF-alpha or FGF-beta, with additional coverage of cytokine combinations that further comprise a member of the TGF-beta family;









Application of the enhanced fibroblasts to regeneration involving angiogenesis and to the regeneration of spinal discs, supporting the Company's disc degeneration clinical pathway; and









Broad coverage of the fibroblasts themselves and how they are delivered, including fibroblasts obtained by biopsy and expanded in culture, subsets with a greater ability to differentiate, fibroblasts derived from skin, heart, blood vessels, bone marrow, skeletal muscle, liver, pancreas, brain, adipose tissue, foreskin, or adult origin, and delivery in pharmaceutically acceptable carriers such as sterile solutions, hydrogels, implantable cell matrices, and devices.

"Fibroblasts are remarkable cells, but how they perform in the body depends a great deal on how they are prepared before they get there," said Pete O'Heeron, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics, and an inventor on the patent. "This patent protects a simple idea with important consequences. By exposing fibroblasts to platelet rich plasma and specific growth factors, we can send cells into damaged tissue that are primed to build new matrix, support blood vessel formation, and reduce inflammation. Disc degeneration has resisted biological treatment for decades, and securing these claims in Europe strengthens the global protection around our disc program and around our broader fibroblast platform."

The patent adds to FibroBiologics' broad portfolio of issued and pending patents covering fibroblast-based therapies across multiple chronic disease areas, including its disc degeneration clinical pathway.

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics' website, email FibroBiologics at info@fibrobiologics.com or follow FibroBiologics on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook or X.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 270+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the scope and strength of the Company's intellectual property portfolio, the potential indications for FibroBiologics' programs, FibroBiologics' research and development programs, and the potential clinical benefits of fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics' management's current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics' management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in FibroBiologics' annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) risks related to FibroBiologics' liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business; (b) expectations regarding the initiation, progress and expected results of FibroBiologics' R&D efforts and preclinical studies; (c) the unpredictable relationship between R&D and preclinical results and clinical study results; and (d) the ability of FibroBiologics to successfully prosecute its patent applications. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update, or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

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SOURCE FibroBiologics, Inc.