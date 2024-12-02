Ferring Announces U.S. FDA Advisory Committee Meeting for SI-6603 (condoliase), An Investigational Treatment in Lumbar Disc Herniation

Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee will hold the meeting on January 10, 2025

SI-6603 is an investigational product being studied for the treatment of radicular leg pain associated with lumbar disc herniation in adults

About 9 million adults in the U.S. suffer from lumbar disc herniation each year

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ferring Pharmaceuticals and its clinical development partner, Seikagaku Corporation (Seikagaku), today announced that the Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will hold a meeting on January 10, 2025, to review data supporting the biologics license application (BLA) for SI-6603 (generic name: condoliase), an investigational product being studied for the treatment of radicular leg pain associated with lumbar disc herniation (LDH) in adults.





“Treatment options for the millions of Americans who suffer from radicular leg pain associated with lumbar disc herniation each year are currently limited to conservative pain management and physical therapy or surgery,” said Brent Ragans, President, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, U.S. “This represents a significant unmet patient need, and Ferring, in partnership with Seikagaku, is working to address this treatment gap.”

The FDA will live stream the advisory committee meeting and a webcast of the meeting will also be available on the FDA website.

About Lumbar Disc Herniation

About 9 million adults in the U.S. suffer from lumbar disc herniation each year. A disc herniation is a displacement of the gel-like inner core of the intervertebral disc, called the nucleus pulposus, through its external membrane (annulus fibrosus) due to wear and tear, aging or sudden injury. As a result of this displacement, the disc presses on the spinal nerve, often producing pain.1,2

About SI-6603

SI-6603, which contains condoliase as its active pharmaceutical ingredient, is an investigational product being studied for the treatment of radicular leg pain associated with lumbar disc herniation in adults via a single, direct intradiscal injection. SI-6603 (condoliase) is designed to reduce nerve root compression and thereby the radicular leg pain.

SI-6603 was developed by Seikagaku. Marketing approval for SI-6603 in Japan was obtained from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in March 2018 and SI-6603 has been marketed in Japan only as HERNICORE® 1.25 units for intradiscal injection through Seikagaku’s Japanese sales partner Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan) since August 1, 2018.3

Alliance with Seikagaku

Seikagaku and Ferring entered into a license agreement for SI-6603 in August 2016. Ferring plans to commercialize the product in the United States upon FDA approval and has received further rights to develop, register and commercialize SI-6603 worldwide, excluding Japan.

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a privately-owned, research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to building families and helping people live better lives. In the United States, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and maternal health, and in areas of gastroenterology and orthopaedics. We are at the forefront of innovation in microbiome-based therapeutics and uro-oncology intravesical gene therapy. Our company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland. Ferring employs more than 7,000 people worldwide and markets its medicines in over 100 countries. Ferring USA is based in Parsippany, New Jersey, and employs more than 900 employees.

For more information, please visit www.ferringusa.com, call 1-888-FERRING (1-888-337-7464), or connect with us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

References:

Vialle LR, Vialle EN, Suárez Henao JE, Giraldo G. Lumbar Disc Herniation. Rev Bras Ortop. 2015 Nov 16;45(1):17-22. doi: 10.1016/S2255-4971(15)30211-1. PMID: 27019834; PMCID: PMC4799068. Herniated Disk in the Lower Back. OrthoInfo. American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. Available at: https://orthoinfo.aaos.org/en/diseases–conditions/herniated-disk-in-the-lower-back/ Press Release. Seikagaku and Kaken Announce the Launch of HERNICORE® 1.25 Units for Intradiscal Injection in Japan. July 31,2018. Available at: https://www.seikagaku.co.jp/en/news/news-6617037418084939174/main/0/link/20180731-e.pdf

Contacts



Patrick Gorman

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

+1 862 286 5035

patrick.gorman@ferring.com