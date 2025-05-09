SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Fennec Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 13, 2025

May 9, 2025 
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC; TSX: FRX), a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2025 financial results before the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Management will host a conference call and webcast that day to discuss the Company’s financial and business results.

Conference Call & Webcast Detail:

Date:Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Time:8:30 a.m. ET
Webcast Link:https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nb5vbq6o
Participant Link:https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIbc2eaa3f157d4c6891b71246a83bdb02

To access the live webcast link, log onto www.fennecpharma.com and proceed to the News & Events/Event Calendar page under the Investors & Media heading. Please connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to listen to the webcast. A webcast replay of the conference call will also be archived on www.fennecpharma.com for thirty days.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of PEDMARK to reduce the risk of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients. Further, PEDMARK received FDA approval in September 2022 and European Commission approval in June 2023 and U.K. approval in October 2023 under the brand name PEDMARQSI. PEDMARK has received Orphan Drug Exclusivity in the U.S. and PEDMARQSI has received Pediatric Use Marketing Authorization in Europe, which includes eight years plus two years of data and market protection. For more information, please visit www.fennecpharma.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Robert Andrade
Chief Financial Officer
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.
+1 919-246-5299

Corporate and Media:
Lindsay Rocco
Elixir Health Public Relations
+1 862-596-1304
lrocco@elixirhealthpr.com


