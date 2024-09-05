Fennec Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming September 2024 Investor Conferences

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC; TSX: FRX), a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will be participating in upcoming investor conferences. The management team will also host one-on-one investor meetings at the conferences.



Conference Details:

Event: H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date: September 11, 2024

Time: Company Presentation at 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: New York City, Lotte NY Palace Hotel, Holmes 1, 4th Floor

Event: Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Date: September 19, 2024

Time: Fireside Chat at 8:35 a.m. – 9:05 a.m. ET

Location: New York City, InterContinental Barclay Hotel, Track 3, Grand Ballroom 1

For additional information, please visit the investor relations section of the Company’s website at:

https://investors.fennecpharma.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of PEDMARK® to reduce the risk of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients. Further, PEDMARK received FDA approval in September 2022 and European Commission approval in June 2023 and U.K. approval in October 2023 under the brand name PEDMARQSI. PEDMARK has received Orphan Drug Exclusivity in the U.S. and PEDMARQSI has received Pediatric Use Marketing Authorization in Europe, which includes eight years plus two years of data and market protection. For more information, please visit www.fennecpharma.com.

