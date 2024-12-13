SUBSCRIBE
Fennec Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference - December 12, 2024

December 13, 2024 | 
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC; TSX: FRX), a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will be participating in the virtual H.C. Wainwright @ Home Fireside Chat Series taking place on Monday, December 16, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

To access the live webcast, please visit: https://investors.fennecpharma.com/events-and-presentations/events. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Fennec website following the event.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of PEDMARK® to reduce the risk of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients. Further, PEDMARK received FDA approval in September 2022 and European Commission approval in June 2023 and U.K. approval in October 2023 under the brand name PEDMARQSI®. PEDMARK has received Orphan Drug Exclusivity in the U.S. and PEDMARQSI has received Pediatric Use Marketing Authorization in Europe, which includes eight years plus two years of data and market protection. For more information, please visit www.fennecpharma.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Robert Andrade
Chief Financial Officer
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.
+1 919-246-5299

Corporate & Media:
Lindsay Rocco
Elixir Health Public Relations
+1 862-596-1304
lrocco@elixirhealthpr.com

