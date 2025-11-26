SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Fennec Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 26, 2025 | 
1 min read

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC; TSX: FRX), a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference on December 3, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. ET, which will be available via webcast.

Webcast Detail: 
Date:Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Time:1:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Webcast Link:https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1744934&tp_key=8b0c843aa1
  

The live webcast of the fireside chat will also be accessible on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website (www.fennecpharma.com). An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to the fight against ototoxicity in cancer patients who receive cisplatin-based chemotherapy. Fennec is focused on the commercialization of PEDMARK® to reduce the risk of platinum-induced ototoxicity in cancer patients. PEDMARK received FDA approval in September 2022 and European Commission approval in June 2023 and United Kingdom (U.K.) approval in October 2023 under the brand name PEDMARQSI.

In March 2024, Fennec entered into an exclusive licensing agreement under which Norgine Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company, will commercialize PEDMARQSI® in Europe, U.K., Australia and New Zealand. PEDMARQSI is now commercially available in the U.K. and Germany.

PEDMARK has received Orphan Drug Exclusivity in the U.S. and PEDMARQSI has received Pediatric Use Marketing Authorization in Europe which includes eight years plus two years of data and market protection. Further, Fennec has patents providing protection for PEDMARK until 2039 in both the U.S. and internationally.

For more information, please visit www.fennecpharma.com and follow on LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Robert Andrade
Chief Financial Officer
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.
+1 919-246-5299

Corporate and Media:
Lindsay Rocco
Elixir Health Public Relations
+1 862-596-1304
lrocco@elixirhealthpr.com


North Carolina Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Multiple sclerosis damaged myelin or MS autoimmune disease with healthy nerve with exposed fibre with scarrred cell sheath loss as a 3D illustration.
Multiple sclerosis
Beyond BTK Inhibitors: Next Gen MS Treatments Could Transcend Symptom Management
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves