Femasys Strengthens and Extends Global Patent Protection for FemBloc® with First Issued Blended Polymer Patents

-- New U.S. and international patents complement existing delivery system patents, extending global IP coverage for the FemBloc solution --

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a leading biomedical innovator developing transformative fertility and non-surgical permanent birth control solutions designed to improve the standard of care, expand access, and reduce costs for women worldwide, announced today the issuance of patents in the United States and key international markets that expand intellectual property protection for the blended polymer component of FemBloc, the Company’s non-surgical permanent birth control technology. These patents broaden and extend FemBloc’s global intellectual property protection, complementing existing patents covering its delivery system and further strengthening the technology’s competitive position in a highly regulated market with rigorous clinical and regulatory requirements. FemBloc is approved for marketing in Europe and other select international markets and remains investigational in the United States.

“Developing a truly new approach to permanent birth control requires overcoming significant scientific, technical and regulatory hurdles,” said Kathy Lee-Sepsick, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Femasys. “These first issued patents covering the blended polymer extend protection for the FemBloc solution beyond the delivery system and further strengthen the intellectual property foundation supporting this differentiated approach. As we advance FemBloc through the ongoing U.S. pivotal trial, this expanding patent portfolio helps protect the innovation behind FemBloc as we work to bring it to women globally.”

FemBloc is a first-of-its-kind, non-surgical solution for permanent birth control, addressing a significant unmet need in women’s reproductive health. The technology combines a patented delivery system with a separately patented blended polymer that is placed into both fallopian tubes, safely degrades and forms natural scar tissue for permanent occlusion. Unlike surgical sterilization, FemBloc requires no anesthesia, incisions or recovery time, offering women a more convenient and affordable alternative while avoiding risks associated with surgery.

The newly issued patents protect FemBloc’s blended polymer component in the United States (US Patent No. 12606719), Japan (JP Patent Nos. 7379157 and 7594647), South Korea (KR Patent No. 10-2713236), Brazil (BR Patent No. 1120190157140), Hong Kong (HK Patent No. HK40018048), India (IN Patent No. 430804), and multiple European countries (based on EPO Patent No. 3579890), including Belgium, Denmark, Germany, France, Ireland, Spain, Great Britain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden, Turkey and Switzerland. Together with existing patents covering the delivery system, these patents broaden and extend intellectual property coverage for FemBloc across key global markets. Learn more at www.FemBloc.com.

About Femasys Inc.

Femasys is a leading biomedical innovator developing transformative fertility and non-surgical permanent birth control solutions designed to improve the standard of care, expand access, and reduce costs for women worldwide. The Company is focused on commercializing its fertility portfolio, led by FemaSeed® Intratubal Insemination, together with complementary diagnostic and sperm preparation products, in the U.S. and key international markets. Femasys is also advancing FemBloc®, its non-surgical, in-office permanent birth control solution, toward U.S. FDA approval through the ongoing FINALE pivotal trial (NCT05977751). FemBloc received regulatory approvals in Europe, the UK and New Zealand in 2025, supporting commercialization through strategic partnerships in select international markets. Femasys’ portfolio is supported by broad intellectual property protection and clinical data demonstrating favorable safety, encouraging effectiveness results, and high patient and practitioner satisfaction.

Learn more at www.femasys.com, or follow us on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “pending,” “intend,” “believe,” “suggests,” “potential,” “hope,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for our FemBloc product candidate; develop and advance our current FemBloc product candidate and successfully enroll and complete the clinical trial; the ability of our clinical trial to demonstrate safety and effectiveness of our product candidate and other positive results; estimates regarding the total addressable market for our products and product candidate; our ability to commercialize our products and product candidate, our ability to establish, maintain, grow or increase sales and revenues, or the effect of delays in commercializing our products, including FemaSeed; our business model and strategic plans for our products, technologies and business, including our implementation thereof; and those other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Femasys undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

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