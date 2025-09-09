Femasys Secures Regulatory Approval for FemBloc® Permanent Birth Control in New Zealand

Expands international footprint with entry into Asia-Pacific, building on recent CE Mark and UK approvals

ATLANTA, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a leading biomedical innovator making fertility and non-surgical permanent birth control more accessible and cost-effective to women worldwide, announced it has received approval from the New Zealand Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Authority (MEDSAFE) for its FemBloc Permanent Birth Control. This approval confirms that FemBloc meets the country’s standards for safety, quality, and effectiveness, and represents an important milestone in Femasys’ global expansion strategy to make this revolutionary non-surgical permanent birth control option available to women worldwide.

“MEDSAFE’s regulatory approval of FemBloc permanent birth control represents another key step in broadening international market access to our innovative technology,” said Kathy Lee-Sepsick, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Femasys Inc. “Building on our recent CE Mark in Europe and approval in the UK, this accomplishment reflects growing regulatory confidence in our technology, and strengthens our focus on securing additional country approvals.”

New Zealand represents a strategically important healthcare market in the Asia-Pacific region, with a strong focus on advancing women’s health and equitable access to innovative treatments. Under its publicly funded healthcare system, technologies that improve outcomes and reduce costs have a clear pathway to adoption. Securing MEDSAFE approval not only validates FemBloc’s safety and effectiveness but also enables Femasys to provide women in New Zealand with access to a groundbreaking, non-surgical permanent birth control option.

FemBloc is a first-of-its-kind, non-surgical solution for permanent birth control, addressing a significant unmet need in women’s reproductive health. It uses a patented delivery system to place a proprietary blended polymer into both fallopian tubes, which safely degrades and forms natural scar tissue for permanent occlusion. In contrast to surgical sterilization, FemBloc eliminates the risks of anesthesia, infection, and recovery downtime, making it safer, more accessible, and significantly more cost-effective. With no comparable alternatives on the market, FemBloc represents a disruptive advancement with broad global potential. Learn more at www.FemBloc.com.

About Femasys

Femasys is a leading biomedical innovator focused on making fertility and non-surgical permanent birth control more accessible and cost-effective for women worldwide through its broad, patent-protected portfolio of novel, in-office therapeutic and diagnostic products. As a U.S. manufacturer with global regulatory approvals, Femasys is actively commercializing its lead product innovations in the U.S. and key international markets. Femasys’ fertility portfolio includes FemaSeed® Intratubal Insemination, a groundbreaking first-step infertility treatment and FemVue®, a companion diagnostic for fallopian tube assessment. Published clinical trial data demonstrates FemaSeed is over twice as effective as traditional IUI, with a comparable safety profile, and high patient and practitioner satisfaction.1

FemBloc® permanent birth control is the first and only non-surgical, in-office alternative to centuries-old surgical sterilization that received full regulatory approval in Europe in June of 2025. Commercialization of this highly cost-effective, convenient and significantly safer approach will be completed through strategic partnerships in select European countries. Alongside FemBloc, the FemChec®, diagnostic product provides an ultrasound-based test to confirm procedural success. Published data from initial clinical trials demonstrated compelling effectiveness, five-year safety, and high patient and practitioner satisfaction.2 For U.S. FDA approval, enrollment in the FINALE pivotal trial (NCT05977751) is on-going.

References

Forward-Looking Statements

Contacts:

