Femasys Accelerates European Growth for FemBloc® with Kebomed Partnership

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a leading biomedical innovator making fertility and non-surgical permanent birth control more accessible and cost-effective to women worldwide, announced today a partnership with Kebomed, a leading European distributor of medical devices and equipment, to commercialize FemBloc Permanent Birth Control in France and the Benelux region (The Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg). With France representing the largest single-market opportunity for FemBloc in Europe, this collaboration significantly expands access to the only non-surgical permanent birth control option and represents a major milestone in Femasys’ European growth strategy following recent CE mark approval.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kebomed, a leading distributor with deep expertise in women’s health and strong market access in key markets across Europe,” said Kathy Lee-Sepsick, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Femasys Inc. “France is a large market opportunity for FemBloc in the region, and Kebomed’s established infrastructure and gynecology-focused portfolio, make them the ideal partner to expand access, accelerate adoption, and unlock significant growth potential.”

Søren Dalmark Kornerup, Chairman of Kebomed Europe AG, stated, “FemBloc represents a revolutionary advancement in women’s health. With our strong presence in gynecology and established European network, we are well positioned to drive adoption in France and Benelux. Adding this permanent contraceptive solution further strengthens our women’s health portfolio and reinforces our leadership in this important field.”

FemBloc is a first-of-its-kind, non-surgical solution for permanent birth control, addressing a significant unmet need in women’s reproductive health. It uses a patented delivery system to place a proprietary blended polymer into both fallopian tubes, which safely degrades and forms natural scar tissue for permanent occlusion. In contrast to surgical sterilization, FemBloc eliminates the risks of anesthesia, infection, and recovery downtime, making it safer, more accessible, and significantly more cost-effective. With no comparable alternatives on the market, FemBloc represents a disruptive advancement with broad global potential. Learn more at www.FemBloc.com.

About Femasys

Femasys is a leading biomedical innovator focused on making fertility and non-surgical permanent birth control more accessible and cost-effective for women worldwide through its broad, patent-protected portfolio of novel, in-office therapeutic and diagnostic products. As a U.S. manufacturer with global regulatory approvals, Femasys is actively commercializing its lead product innovations in the U.S. and key international markets. Femasys’ fertility portfolio includes FemaSeed® Intratubal Insemination, a groundbreaking first-step infertility treatment and FemVue®, a companion diagnostic for fallopian tube assessment. Published clinical trial data demonstrates FemaSeed is over twice as effective as traditional IUI, with a comparable safety profile, and high patient and practitioner satisfaction.1

FemBloc® permanent birth control is the first and only non-surgical, in-office alternative to centuries-old surgical sterilization that received full regulatory approval in Europe in June of 2025, the UK in August 2025, and New Zealand in September 2025. Commercialization of this highly cost-effective, convenient and significantly safer approach will be completed through strategic partnerships in select European countries. Alongside FemBloc, the FemChec®, diagnostic product provides an ultrasound-based test to confirm procedural success. Published data from initial clinical trials demonstrated compelling effectiveness, five-year safety, and high patient and practitioner satisfaction.2 For U.S. FDA approval, enrollment in the FINALE pivotal trial (NCT05977751) is on-going.

About Kebomed

Kebomed Europe AG is a leading independent distributor of medical devices with more than 30 years of heritage and a strong footprint across Europe. Founded in 1995 in Scandinavia, the company expanded through acquisitions in the UK, Benelux, Norway, followed by France, Switzerland, Germany, and Austria, establishing itself as one of the few truly pan-European platforms.

Women’s health has long been a strategic focus for Kebomed, supported by its close relationship with LiNA Medical, an innovator in minimally invasive gynecology owned by the same family. Through this connection, Kebomed distributes LiNA products in select European markets, strengthening its portfolio and reinforcing its leadership and deep clinical expertise in this important therapeutic area.

