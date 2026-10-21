Felix Becomes Canada’s First Virtual Care Provider to Offer Galleri® Multi-Cancer Early Detection Test Through its Expanded Longevity Program

Galleri, GRAIL's multi-cancer early detection test, will be available to eligible patients in Ontario in the coming weeks through an online clinical assessment and at-home blood collection. Ontario residents can join the waitlist beginning today.

From a single blood draw, Galleri screens for a signal associated with more than 50 cancer types, including cancers with no existing or routine screening options in Canada.

The partnership marks a major expansion of Felix's Longevity program, adding clinician-guided multi-cancer screening alongside annual bloodwork and recently added DEXA body-composition scans and VO₂ max fitness testing.

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Felix Health today announced it will offer Galleri®, GRAIL's multi-cancer early detection test, through its virtual care platform in the coming weeks, with access beginning for eligible patients in Ontario. From a single blood draw, Galleri screens for a signal associated with more than 50 cancer types, including pancreatic, ovarian, liver and esophageal cancers, which do not have organized population screening programs in Canada. Ontario residents can now join Felix’s waitlist to receive updates on availability.

Once available, patients will first complete a virtual clinical assessment. If a clinician orders the test, at-home blood collection will follow.

Canada is projected to record 254,100 new cancer cases in 2026, and nine in 10 cancer cases are diagnosed in people older than 50. Through Felix, adults can begin a virtual clinical assessment to determine whether Galleri is appropriate for them; if ordered by a licensed clinician, the test is intended to complement routine cancer screening recommended by a healthcare provider.

"Galleri gives eligible patients another way to look for cancer signals before symptoms appear, when cancer may be easier to treat," said Dr. Kelly Anderson, Chief Medical Officer at Felix. "Advanced screening carries a responsibility to support patients through what comes next. If a Cancer Signal Detected result is returned, a Felix clinician will review it with the patient, explain what it means and help facilitate appropriate follow-up, including further assessment, diagnostic imaging and specialist referral where needed."

In PATHFINDER 2, the largest interventional multi-cancer early detection study conducted in North America to date and recently published in Nature Medicine, 60.3% of participants with a Cancer Signal Detected result were diagnosed with cancer following further evaluation. Among participants with true-positive results, Galleri's top two Cancer Signal Origin predictions were accurate in 91.3% of cases.

"Expanding availability of Galleri is an important part of our work to help change the trajectory of cancer through earlier detection," said Eric Fung, MD, Ph.D, Chief Medical Officer at GRAIL. "The Galleri test is backed by the largest clinical validation program of its kind, which has consistently demonstrated Galleri's safety and capability of detecting cancers not currently found through routine cancer screenings. We are excited to partner with Felix to bring Galleri to more people in Canada."

How Galleri will work through Felix

Felix will support eligible patients through each stage of the Galleri process, from virtual clinical assessment and at-home blood collection to result delivery and appropriate follow-up:

Virtual assessment: A Felix clinician reviews the patient's medical and family history, cancer risk and eligibility for Galleri.

A Felix clinician reviews the patient's medical and family history, cancer risk and eligibility for Galleri. At-home blood collection: If Galleri is determined appropriate, a Felix clinician orders the test and arranges for a trained professional to collect the blood sample at the patient's home. The sample is sent to GRAIL's laboratory for analysis.

If Galleri is determined appropriate, a Felix clinician orders the test and arranges for a trained professional to collect the blood sample at the patient's home. The sample is sent to GRAIL's laboratory for analysis. Results and next steps: Results are typically available within a few weeks of blood collection. Patients receive clinical support to understand their result and what happens next. If a Cancer Signal Detected result is returned, a Felix clinician reviews it with the patient and helps facilitate appropriate follow-up, including further assessment, diagnostic imaging and specialist referral where needed.

Results are typically available within a few weeks of blood collection. Patients receive clinical support to understand their result and what happens next. If a Cancer Signal Detected result is returned, a Felix clinician reviews it with the patient and helps facilitate appropriate follow-up, including further assessment, diagnostic imaging and specialist referral where needed. Continued routine screening: Galleri does not diagnose cancer or detect every cancer. It is intended to complement, rather than replace, routine screening recommended by a patient's healthcare provider.

Expanding Felix's Longevity program

As health optimization becomes more personalized and data-informed, Felix's Longevity program is expanding from an annual blood panel that tests up to 43 biomarkers into a broader preventive health program. Galleri will add a clinician-guided multi-cancer screening option, while DEXA body-composition scans and VO₂ max fitness testing provide additional information about body composition and cardiorespiratory fitness, one of the strongest predictors of lifespan.

"Preventative health should be personalized, connected and easier to navigate," said Emma Stern, Co-Founder and COO of Felix. "Felix's Longevity program brings health optimization and preventive screening together so people can build a broader picture of their health and understand what needs attention next. Galleri will add multi-cancer screening to that connected experience."

Felix's Longevity program starts at $299 per year, and Galleri will be available as a $1,650 add-on. Eligible patients in Ontario can learn more about Felix Longevity and Galleri and begin a virtual assessment at felixforyou.ca/longevity.

About Felix Health

Founded in 2019, Felix is a leading Canadian digital healthcare company and Canada's largest weight loss clinic. Trusted by more than 1.8 million Canadians, Felix provides online assessments, treatment plans, prescription delivery and ongoing care across weight management and other health categories, including menopause, sexual health, acne and hair loss. Through its Longevity program, Felix provides clinician-guided biomarker testing and will offer access to Galleri®, GRAIL's multi-cancer early detection test. Learn more at felixforyou.ca.

SOURCE Felix Health Inc