FELIQS Appoints Gregory Kunst and Joe Zenkus to Board of Directors

FUKUOKA, Japan & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FELIQS Corporation (“FELIQS”), a biotechnology company developing first-in-class small molecule therapeutics targeting oxidized lipids for rare pediatric retinal diseases, today announced the today announced the appointment of two distinguished industry leaders, Gregory Kunst and Joe Zenkus, to its Board of Directors. The appointments follow a recently secured investment aimed at accelerating FELIQS’s clinical programs.

Gregory Kunst brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, having served as CEO of Aurion Biotech and held senior roles at Glaukos Corporation and other medical innovation companies. His deep operational expertise in corporate strategy, global product development, and commercialization will be instrumental as FELIQS advances its pipeline.

Joe Zenkus brings executive leadership experience and a strong perspective on rare disease drug development, commercialization and strategy based on his large pharma and biotech expertise. With a proven track record of managing rare pediatric biopharmaceutical companies, Mr. Zenkus will strengthen FELIQS’s capability to advance its clinical program for retinopathy of prematurity.

“We are honored to welcome Greg and Joe to our Board,” said Dr. Ken-ichiro (Nobu) Kuninobu, Co-Founder and CEO of FELIQS. “Their combined expertise in clinical development, commercial strategy, and rare pediatric drug development will be critical as we enter our next phase of growth. Their appointments mark an exciting inflection point for FELIQS.”

The appointments underscore FELIQS’s commitment to building a world-class leadership team and enhancing corporate governance as the company progresses toward key development milestones.

About FELIQS

FELIQS is a Fukuoka, Japan-based biotechnology company developing first-in-class small molecule therapeutics targeting oxidized lipids for rare pediatric retinal diseases. Founded in 2019, FELIQS leverages a unique drug discovery platform focused on oxidized lipids to address unmet medical needs in ophthalmology. The company’s lead program, FLQ-101, is designed to prevent retinopathy of prematurity, a potentially blinding disease affecting premature infants. FELIQS is advancing clinical research in the U.S.

