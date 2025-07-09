SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

FELIQS Appoints Gregory Kunst and Joe Zenkus to Board of Directors

July 9, 2025 | 
1 min read

FUKUOKA, Japan & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FELIQS Corporation (“FELIQS”), a biotechnology company developing first-in-class small molecule therapeutics targeting oxidized lipids for rare pediatric retinal diseases, today announced the today announced the appointment of two distinguished industry leaders, Gregory Kunst and Joe Zenkus, to its Board of Directors. The appointments follow a recently secured　investment aimed at accelerating FELIQS’s clinical programs.



Gregory Kunst brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, having served as CEO of Aurion Biotech and held senior roles at Glaukos Corporation and other medical innovation companies. His deep operational expertise in corporate strategy, global product development, and commercialization will be instrumental as FELIQS advances its pipeline.

Joe Zenkus brings executive leadership experience and a strong perspective on rare disease drug development, commercialization and strategy based on his large pharma and biotech expertise. With a proven track record of managing rare pediatric biopharmaceutical companies, Mr. Zenkus will strengthen FELIQS’s capability to advance its clinical program for retinopathy of prematurity.

“We are honored to welcome Greg and Joe to our Board,” said Dr. Ken-ichiro (Nobu) Kuninobu, Co-Founder and CEO of FELIQS. “Their combined expertise in clinical development, commercial strategy, and rare pediatric drug development will be critical as we enter our next phase of growth. Their appointments mark an exciting inflection point for FELIQS.”

The appointments underscore FELIQS’s commitment to building a world-class leadership team and enhancing corporate governance as the company progresses toward key development milestones.

About FELIQS

FELIQS is a Fukuoka, Japan-based biotechnology company developing first-in-class small molecule therapeutics targeting oxidized lipids for rare pediatric retinal diseases. Founded in 2019, FELIQS leverages a unique drug discovery platform focused on oxidized lipids to address unmet medical needs in ophthalmology. The company’s lead program, FLQ-101, is designed to prevent retinopathy of prematurity, a potentially blinding disease affecting premature infants. FELIQS is advancing clinical research in the U.S.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
FELIQS Investor Relations
info@feliqs.com

Asia New York People
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Creative sketch collage of business people handshake gesture approval project development success colleagues cooperation support.
Collaboration
Alphabet Subsidiary Calico Colors In Up To $570M+ Aging Deal With China’s Mabwell
June 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Washington, D.C., USA- January 13, 2020: FDA Sign at its headquarters in Washington DC. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or USFDA) is a federal agency of the USA.
FDA
FDA Names Psychedelic Proponent as CDER Deputy Director, Top Spot Remains Open
June 25, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A pill with the Amercan and Chinese flag wrapped around it
Government
FDA Freezes Trials Shipping Cells to China, ‘Other Hostile Countries’
June 20, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Mergers & acquisitions
Biopharma Deal Premiums Paint Picture of Cutthroat Negotiations
June 18, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong