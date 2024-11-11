FDA Roundup: November 8, 2024

Today, the FDA issued a final rule, to amend the color additive regulations to increase the fees for certification services. The new fees include a $0.10 per pound increase for straight colors including lakes. There are also similar increases in fees for repacks of certified color additives and color additive mixtures.

Under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act, certain color additives must be certified by the FDA for use in food, drugs, cosmetics, and certain medical devices. Certification is performed before the color additives are permitted to be used in these products. As required under the FD&C Act, manufacturers pay fees for certification services and the fees support the FDA’s color certification program.

The final rule will be effective 30 days after its November 8, 2024, date of publication in the Federal Register.