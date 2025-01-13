FDA Roundup: January 10, 2025

Today the FDA released a Long-Term National Strategy to Increase the Resiliency of the U.S. Infant Formula Market. The strategy builds on the Immediate National Strategy to Increase the Resiliency of the U.S. Infant Formula Market that was released in early 2023 in direct response to the February 2022 infant formula recall and the subsequent shortage of infant formula in the U.S. The FDA also partnered with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, as directed by Congress, to further study challenges in the infant formula market in the U.S. in order to inform a long-term strategy. The long-term strategy focuses on our long-term goal of achieving a more robust and nimble U.S. infant formula supply and identifies actions we have taken since 2023.

Jim Jones

“We are proud of the actions we have taken to protect the integrity of the infant formula supply chain. We also recognize that additional efforts are needed and are committed to continued stakeholder engagement and increased oversight of the U.S. infant formula market.”