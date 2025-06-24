FDA Regulatory Compliance for Drug and Biotech Products - 2 Day Virtual Training Course, July 16-17, 2025: Enhance Compliance Skills with Expert-Led Training and Resources

Enhance your regulatory compliance skills with a comprehensive course on FDA regulations for biologics and drug development. Learn practical applications for ensuring compliance with the FD&C Act and GMP regulations in drug manufacturing and testing. Attendees receive presentation slides, a participation certificate, a Q&A session, and free compliance handouts.

Enhance your knowledge of Regulatory Compliance with this specialized live seminar focused on the essential practices mandated by the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. Dive into the practical applications necessary for ensuring adherence to FDA regulations in biologics and drug development, a critical component for both sponsors and regulatory agencies.

This seminar offers an insightful exploration of the graded approach in compliance, vital for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies striving to meet Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations effectively. This includes the meticulous management needed in manufacturing, testing, and controlling clinical supplies, as well as overseeing commercial product outputs.

This live training Seminar includes the following for each registered attendee:

A copy of the presentation slides by download

A certificate of participation for attendee training records

Q/A Session

Free Handouts on FDA Regulatory Compliance

This course will benefit professionals involved in working with pharmaceutical and Biotech products and management involved in drug development and FDA Regulatory Compliance:

QA/QC analytical chemists

QA/QC directors, managers

Investigators in QA/QC

Manufacturing/Production

Research and Development

Project management

Manufacturing personnel

CROs analysts

Technical liaison

Regulatory affairs personnel

CMC specialists

Senior quality managers

Quality professionals

Regulatory professionals

Compliance professionals

Quality auditors

Document control specialists

New hires, as well as Managers, Directors, and Vice Presidents of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance.

Course Agenda:

Day 1

FDA and its Statutory and Regulatory Requirements

FDA's Structure and Purpose

The Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act

The Code of Federal Regulations

Guidane, Policy Documents and Compliance Manuals

The Evolution of FDA Law

Brief Overview: The Products FDA Regulates and Their Pathways to Market

Drugs

Medical Devices

Food & Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics

Tobacco

Veterinary Products

Universal Requirements

Establishment Registration, Product Listing, User Fees, etc.

FDA Drug Development and Approval Process Considerations

Statutory and Regulatory Provisions

Citizen Petitions

Approvals and Clearances The Drug IND, NDA, ANDA and Orphan Designation Biologic's BLA Medical Device 510(k) and PMA Combination Products Veterinary INAD, NADA, ANADA, MUMS

FDA Drug Approval Process Case Study # 1: Suitability Petitions Case Study #2: Paragraph IV Certification

Post Approval Submissions

QbD product development and design

Key elements of IND, NDA/ANDA applications and FDA expectations

Electronic CTD format and content, most submitted through ESG (Electronic Submissions Gateway)

Post approval changes to process, methods etc.

Regulatory Filings

Risk analysis

Statutory and Regulatory Compliance

The Concepts of "Adulteration" and "Misbranding"

Identifying Non-Compliance Product Label and Labeling The Internet Approval and Clearance Facility Inspections Adverse Events Recalls Trade Complaints and Anonymous Tips

FDA's Compliance Options, Historical Case Examples & FDA's Website Form 483s Untitled Letters Warning Letters Import Alerts Seizures Recalls Consent Decrees Temporary and Permanent Injunctions Civil and Criminal Prosecution The Park Doctrine

Other Compliance Bodies DOJ, FTC, EPA, the States, NAD



Management's Role and Responsibilities in Compliance

Communication, Implementation and Decision Making

Quality Policy and Resourcing

Personnel Training

Escalation of issues to upper management

Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPA)

Gap Analysis

Facility Audits and Inspections

Internal Company Audits Training the Employees Use of Third-Party Auditors Auditor qualifications understanding Learn Key critical audit areas Internal auditing procedures and schedule Supplier and Customer Audits

FDA Inspections

Foreign Inspections

The FDA Form 483

Strategies for Successfully Responding to a Form 483 including Inspection Observations and Violations The Written Response Communication with FDA Disagreements with Form 483 Observations

When the Form 483 Becomes a Warning Letter

Course Agenda Day 2

Manufacturing and Quality Controls for Drug Products

Management's Role and Involvement

Complying with Good Manufacturing Practices "cGMPs"

Laboratory Quality Controls

Standard Operating Procedures What Makes a Good SOP How to Write an Adequate SOP Strategies for Drafting



Recalls and Market Withdrawals

FDA Jurisdiction and Authority

Stock Rotations

Corrections

Market Withdrawals Recalls Recall Classifications How to Conduct a Product Recall Customer Communication FDA Communication Documentation

Strategies for Mitigating the Chances of a Recall

Pharmacovigilance

Definitions of Significant and Serious Adverse Events

Recording, Investigating and Reporting Complaints

FDA Communication

Strategies for Dealing with Complaints

Customs, Detentions and Import Alerts

The Process

Holds and Detentions

Seizure and Destruction

Remediating

The Import Alert

Rx Drug Promotion and Advertising

Risk Considerations "Fair Balance" Elements & Considerations Brief Summary Boxed Warning Important Safety Information

False and Misleading Claims Fair Balance Superiority Claims Testimonials Market Research Quality of Life Data Other Considerations

Enforcement Action Examples

Emerging Compliance Trends

Counterfeit drug issues and growing concerns

Drug shortage crisis

Biosimilar approval pathways

Others

Other Compliance Issues

Questions & Answers and Closing Thoughts



